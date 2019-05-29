NRL Talking Points: Trent Merrin, Robbie Farah's Champions League final trip and England injury blows

Trent Merrin has been linked with a return to the NRL

Jenna Brooks has the latest as Trent Merrin insists he's staying and Robbie Farah’s wish is granted, plus injury blows for two England internationals.

Merrin remains

Despite reports linking Trent Merrin with a move back to the NRL, the Leeds Rhinos forward insists he's here to stay.

I caught up with the marquee player after Leeds beat London Broncos 24-22 on Sunday at Magic Weekend.

When asked about his future and a potential return to Australia, this is what he told me.

"I am here to stay," Merrin said. "I signed a four-year deal.

"Obviously I've got personal things going on back home, but I'm here to stay and I want to get this club back to where they deserve to be."

Renewed speculation over his future began when Leeds granted Merrin compassionate leave last month following a family bereavement.

The rumours intensified after St George Illawarra were granted just over £130,000 in salary cap dispensation from the NRL to buy a replacement for the stood-down Jack de Belin.

The amount is what de Belin, who has pleaded not guilty to aggravated sexual assault, is owed for the remainder of this year.

De Belin was the first player stood down under the NRL's tough 'no fault' policy, which withstood a Federal Court legal challenge from the 28-year old.

Farah's wish

Robbie Farah will be in Madrid for the Champions League final

Robbie Farah is a Liverpool fanatic and the NRL draw has gifted him the ultimate opportunity.

The Wests Tigers have a bye this weekend and the veteran hooker has been granted permission to attend the Champions League final in Madrid.

It was Steven Gerrard, who Farah met in 2013 when Liverpool played in Melbourne, who made it all possible for him.

"When Liverpool made the final I messaged him (Gerrard) to see if he had any contacts for tickets, and he said, 'leave it with me'," Farah told The Herald.

Steven Gerrard got to know Robbie Farah when Liverpool played in Melbourne

"Then last week I woke up one morning and there was a message saying, 'mate, I've got you a ticket'. I text him straight back and said 'what do I owe you?' and he said, 'you owe me nothing'."

It's very unusual for a club to allow a player leave mid-season. However, Tigers head coach Michael McGuire has given Farah the nod - so long as he's back in time for training on Monday, which is less than 24 hours after Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Who knows, if Magic Weekend stays in Liverpool, we might see the 35-year old playing in Super League just for the opportunity to run out at Anfield.

Injuries galore

James Graham played on for St George Illawarra despite suffering a fractured fibula

James Graham is set to spend the next two months on the sidelines after he suffered a fibula fracture.

Despite suffering the injury during the first half of St George Illawarra Dragons' 22-9 defeat to Cronulla Sharks on Sunday, the England forward managed to play on before he was substituted, prompting Sam Burgess to praise his England teammate on Twitter.

"James Graham is one tough guy," Burgess wrote. "Played on with a broken leg. Absolute warrior of the game. Someone I always cherish sharing the field with."

Graham's teammate Tim Lafai will keep him company on the sidelines for the next six weeks after the Dragons centre suffered a syndesmosis injury in the same game.

Josh Hodgson is set for a two-month spell out too. Canberra Raiders' star hooker requires surgery on a fractured thumb, sustained in the Raiders 22-16 loss to North Queensland Cowboys.

There could be some good news for John Bateman, however. The former Wigan Warriors star will see a specialist in Sydney on Friday, hoping to be cleared from a cheekbone fracture.

Segeyaro trouble

Former Leeds hooker James Segeyaro is in trouble after being caught drink driving.

The new Brisbane recruit, who signed with the Broncos earlier this month, was on his way to buy a coffee on Monday morning.

James Segeyaro was caught drink driving on Monday

"The Brisbane Broncos can confirm that James Segeyaro has been issued with a notice to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol," said a Broncos statement.

"Segeyaro recorded a breath test reading well under 0.05 in Brisbane this morning, but due to the fact he is on a Provisional License he has been issued with a notice to appear. The NRL Integrity Unit has been informed and the club is working through the issue in conjunction with them."

Segeyaro has played twice for Brisbane since signing from Cronulla.

DCE named captain

Daly Cherry-Evans suffered an ankle injury against Canberra Raiders

Daly Cherry-Evans has been named Queensland captain for next Wednesday's State of Origin opener.

The Manly half-back, who hasn't played since round seven this year due to an ankle injury, takes over the duties from the retired Greg Inglis.

"I will be fine. I am 100 per cent. I wouldn't put myself in the situation to hurt not just myself, but the team," Cherry-Evans said.

State of Origin series gets underway on Wednesday morning, live on Sky Sports.