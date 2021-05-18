Anthony Gelling: Leigh Centurions centre cleared of grievous bodily harm

Anthony Gelling left Warrington at the end of the 2020 season and joined Leigh this year

Leigh centre Anthony Gelling has been cleared of grievous bodily harm.

The Cook Islands international was found not guilty of assaulting former partner Toni Mackey at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, a court spokesman confirmed.

He was arrested following an incident at their home in Widnes, Cheshire, in February 2020 and charged last July.

The 30-year-old left Warrington at the end of the 2020 season and joined Leigh earlier this year.

He played for the team on Monday evening, when coach John Duffy described him as a "true professional".

The Auckland-born player, who spent six years with Wigan, was part of the team that beat Warrington in the 2016 Grand Final.