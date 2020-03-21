Coronavirus: Toronto Wolfpack's James Cunningham struggling with symptoms

James Cunningham (left) says he is "still coughing" and has "lost all sense of smell and taste"

Toronto Wolfpack hooker James Cunningham says he is suffering from "cabin fever" after going into quarantine.

Cunningham is one of several Wolfpack players in self-isolation and says he is struggling with the symptoms of coronavirus.

The Canadian club stood down their entire squad a week ago after revealing that four of their players were showing signs of Covid-19 and since then, the Rugby Football League has shut down the whole sport.

Toronto did not reveal the identity of the four but, in a tweet, former Hull and London Broncos player Cunningham said: "Day 7 of self isolation! Living alone is hard work... cabin fever.

"Completed Netflix and amazon prime - completed solitaire - still coughing and now completely lost all sense of smell and taste."

This week, the decision was taken by Super League and the RFL to put the season on hold at all levels until April 3 at the earliest.

However, St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus says the Super League season could be extended to the end of November because of the pandemic.

In Australia, the NRL has decided to continue playing behind closed doors.