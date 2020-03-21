Saturday's NRL wrap: wins for Raiders, Sea Eagles and Storm

Storm celebrate their win

We round up the latest action from the NRL as Australia's top domestic competition goes behind closed doors.

New Zealand Warriors 6-20 Canberra Raiders

The Warriors, short on players and equipment, produced a brave performance before losing 20-6 on Saturday to the Canberra Raiders.

The Auckland-based New Zealand Warriors have set up camp in Australia since last weekend's opening round to allow the league to continue with a full complement of 16 teams.

If they were to return to New Zealand, travel restrictions would make it impossible for the Warriors to play further matches against Australian opponents.

Canberra weathered a tough opening 20 minutes in soaring temperatures as the Warriors threw everything at them but still went into the break 6-0 up thanks to a converted Elliott Whitehead try.

The Raiders added two more to their tally as Sia Soliola and Bailey Simonsson went over. The Warriors were awarded a penalty try in the 75th minute but the Raiders had the last say as Curtis Scott scored in the final minute.

Sydney Roosters 8-9 Manly Sea Eagles

A drop goal from Daly Cherry-Evans gave the Sea Eagles their first win of the season as they edged the Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

Both sides exchanged penalties early on before Manly's Tom Trbojevic went over for the first try. The Roosters tried to hit back and had two tries disallowed before a superb pass from Luke Keary found Daniel Tupou who went over to make it 6-6 at the break.

Keary should have scored the Roosters second try early in the second half but was caught unawares putting the ball down by Tom Trbojevic, who managed to knock the ball loose.

Another penalty apiece made it 8-8 with 13 minutes to go with both sides building towards the one pointer. The Roosters had the first chance but Keary's effort hit the posts, and two minutes later, Cherry-Evans calmly slotted over the winner.

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks 10-12 Melbourne Storm

Cameron Smith slotted over a late penalty to give Storm a narrow win over the Sharks at an empty Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The Sharks led 4-2 at half-time and extended their lead to 10-4 after Billy Magoulias scored the first try in the 60th minute.

However they lost inspirational skipper Wade Graham in the 67th minute with a foot injury and they could not hold on for the win.

A converted Tui Kamikamica try with nine minutes remaining levelled the score to set up a tense finish. The Sharks were guilty of ill-discipline and skipper Smith stepped up to slot the winning penalty when Magoulias was penalised.