Women's State of Origin Game II: Late Lauren Brown drop-goal sees Queensland level series vs New South Wales

Queensland levelled the Women's State of Origin series at 1-1, coming from behind to clinch a late win vs New South Wales

A Lauren Brown drop-goal with two minutes to play sealed an 11-10 win for Queensland in an epic State of Origin contest at New South Wales, levelling the series.

In front of record women's Origin crowd of 25,782, the Maroons dug deep to keep the series alive after trailing by six points with 10 minutes to play.

Keeley Davis and Tiana Penitani scored tries for New South Wales' Sky Blues - either side of a Shenae Ciesiolka try - before Queensland's Tarryn Aiken hit back with a superb individual try, which Brown converted to level the scores into the closing stages.

The Maroons - who lost 22-12 in Game I - then recovered the ball with three minutes to play, and set up a position for Brown to produce a drop-goal winner into the face of a wind.

The two sides will now face off in a series decider in Queensland on Thursday June 27, live on Sky Sports.

Lauren Brown struck a drop-goal with two minutes to play, as the Maroons hit back in their Origin series

After a physical opening with both sides trading sets in the trying conditions it was a storming run by Sky Blues centre Jess Sergis that provided field position for the game's opening try.

Having entered the game off the bench just three minutes earlier it was Davis who jumped into dummy half and got down low to scamper over for a four-pointer which Rachael Pearson converted for a 6-0 lead.

The Maroons had a chance to hit back in the 29th minute when Evania Pelite surged onto the ball and four NSW defenders were needed to deny her.

A high tackle on Sergis by Maroons interchange forward Keilee Joseph forced the Blues centre off for an HIA and put the home side on the attack but an error by Emma Tonegato snuffed out the opportunity.

Six minutes into the second half Davis had another shot out of dummy half for the Sky Blues but Queensland's defence held firm and a penalty for slowing down the ruck allowed them out of their own end.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

A mistake at dummy half by Emma Manzelmann followed by a penalty against Ali Brigginshaw for a high shot carried NSW down field in the 46th minute but again Queensland held firm on their own line to keep themselves in the contest.

A clever grubber by Brigginshaw earned Queensland a repeat set on the 50-minute mark but a superb cover tackle by Kezie Apps forced the ball out of Tamika Upton's grip and NSW survived.

With 15 minutes to play, it was Maroons skipper Brigginshaw who produced a brilliant pass to put centre Ciesiolka over for the try that breathed new hope into Queensland's challenge. Brown pushed the conversion wide to leave the score at 6-4 in a struggle.

Despite battling a leg injury it was Sergis who came up with a huge one-on-one steal on Julia Robinson to put NSW on the attack and Corban Baxter sent a pass over to Penitani to make it 10-4. Pearson slipped over on the greasy surface attempting the conversion and the margin stayed at six.

When Tiana Penitani scored a try in the corner for New South Wales, the Sky Blues looked to have done enough to win

Maroons five-eighth Aiken came up with a dazzling solo try in the 62nd minute as the defending champions refused to lie down and with Brown's conversion it was locked up at 10-10.

A dropped ball by Sky Blues prop Caitlan Johnston with three minutes to play ensured a grandstand finish and it was Brown who slotted a composed field goal into the breeze to put the Maroons ahead 11-10.

From there the defending champions hung on to the lead and will head home to Queensland for a decider on June 27.

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.