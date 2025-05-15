Women's State of Origin 2025: New South Wales thrash Queensland in match two to clinch series

New South Wales celebrate Simaima Taufa's try during their series-clinching victory over Queensland

New South Wales clinched the 2025 Women's State of Origin title with a match to spare after beating Queensland 26-6 in torrential wet conditions at Sydney's Allianz Stadium.

After winning the first game of the three-match series 32-12 in Brisbane at the start of May, New South Wales were just as dominant in match two - this time in the pouring rain of Sydney.

Having led 12-6 at half-time, a sensational second-half performance amid worsening conditions saw them ease clear of Queensland for their first title since 2022.

The Blues' Olivia Kernick starred with two tries and one assist to earn player-of-the-match honours, with Simaima Taufa, Jayme Fressard and Jaime Chapman also registering tries.

NSW's Isabelle Kelly, who recorded one try assist and 14 runs, said: "I'm a little bit shocked to be honest, but I knew we had it in us.

"We have been coached by the best in John Strange, he brings out the best in every single player.

"There was something really unique about this year and I knew we could get it done.

"I'm so proud of my mates, everyone killed it."

Queensland's Ali Brigginshaw admitted: "Just through the middle, New South Wales were just so strong and it's hard to stop their momentum.

"Whether it's their outside backs or their middles, they just kept rolling through the middle. Slippery conditions, but they just played better tonight.

"It felt like we were just coming out of trouble the whole game."

Although a third successive title has now alluded them, Queensland will bid to salvage some pride from the series by winning the final match on May 29 at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The three-match format was introduced in 2024, when Queensland won the series 2-1 after losing the first game.

