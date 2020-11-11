New South Wales 34-10 Queensland: Blues level State of Origin series

Tyson Frizell and Jake Trbojevic celebrate the Blues win

New South Wales beat Queensland 34-10 in game two of the 2020 State of Origin series to take the series to a decider in Brisbane next Wednesday.

The Maroons went ahead through a brilliant Xavier Coates try but the Blues put the foot down and hit back with tries from Cody Walker, James Tedesco and Josh Addo-Carr for a well-deserved 18-4 lead at the break.

They continued in the same vein in the second half as Jack Wighton and Daniel Tupou went over. Queensland managed to score a second through Josh Papali'I but Addo-Carr scored his second for a convincing win.

The decider will take place on Wednesday, November 18 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Nathan Cleary answered his critics with an impressive display for the Blues

The Maroons suffered an early blow when they lost Cameron Munster after he failed a HIA test but the Blues, led by Nathan Cleary, were exceptional.

Cleary was under massive pressure from the first game with many calling for him to be dropped, however, he proved his critics wrong with a man-of-the-match performance.

The early exchanges were brutal with both sides carrying hard and it was Queensland who struck first with Coates producing a wonderful finish in the corner.

Xavier Coates shows his incredible acrobatic skills to score for the Maroons

The score certainly swung the momentum the Maroons way but a super break from Cleary set up Kurt Capewell's try which Cleary converted to take a lead.

From then on, it was all New South Wales who dragged the Queensland defence from one side of the pitch to the other and created space. Tedesco made the most of this when he burst through the midfield for their second, before the outstanding Addo-Carr made it 18-4 at the break.

Josh Addo-Carr was superb for NSW and bagged two tries

Queensland needed a good start but it was the Blues who struck with Wighton making the most of some quick hands to score in the corner.

The pressure was telling on the Maroons, who were making far too many errors in attack and were being run ragged in defence. Tupou was next over the line, while Addo-Carr scored his second after beating a nonchalant Phillip Sami to a Walker kick.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui lashes out at Payne Haas resulting in both of them being sent to the sin-bin

The game was beginning to get niggly and boiled over when Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui came to blows and were both sin-binned.

There was a hint of possible fightback from the Maroons when Papali'I powered over, but Cleary had the final word with a penalty for a dominant win.