New South Wales force State of Origin series decider after Queensland win

Tom Trbojevic celebrates the opening try for New South Wales

New South Wales set up a State of Origin decider after a dominant 38-6 win over Queensland in Perth to level the series.

The Blues were under pressure after losing the opener in Brisbane but they made a fast start in Game II with Tom Trbojevic scoring an early try.

Queensland were awarded a penalty try after Will Chambers was obstructed by Jack Wighton. But scores from Tyson Frizell and Trbojevic gave New South Wales an 18-6 lead at the break.

Two penalties early in the second half were kicked over by James Maloney to stretch New South Wales' advantage before Trbojevic raced clear to complete his hat-trick.

Queensland had no answer to their opponents with Josh Addo-Carr crossing the line twice to seal a comprehensive victory and level the series ahead of the decider in Sydney on July 10.

New South Wales dominated the contest to level the series

New South Wales made a bright start and were rewarded with the breakthrough try when Trbojevic caught a high kick to score in front of the posts.

Queensland responded and levelled the score in the 16th minute when the TMO awarded a penalty try, after ruling Wighton had impeded Chambers, but Kalyn Ponga's conversion was their final points of the match.

New South Wales reclaimed the lead when Maloney set up Frizell for a clinical finish.

The Blues took control of the contest with a third try, shortly before the break, after James Tedesco broke clear and released Trbojevic for his second score of the match.

New South Wales continued to dominate in the second half with Trbojevic crossing the line for his third try of the contest.

Addo-Carr crossed the line after pouncing following a delicate kick through from Wade Graham. Addo-Carr completed the scoring from a counter-attack, with a second try late on to give New South Wales a commanding victory, to maintain their hopes of back-to-back State of Origin series victories.

Trbojevic scored three tries during the Blues' convincing win

Trbojevic said: "It's obviously very pleasing. Every time you score a try you're pretty stoked and to get three I was very pleased with it."

Graham, who recently returned from a nine-month injury layoff due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, said: "We needed a big one at 1-0 down in the series and fortunately we came away with the result tonight. We're stoked with the result and go back to Sydney now for the decider."

It was a game to forget for Queensland after being well beaten in Perth, leaving them with plenty to work on ahead of Game III.

Queensland's Daly Cherry-Evans said: "We just didn't show up with the right intent to play footy tonight. There was a chance to salvage it after half-time but unfortunately we played even worse. The best part about it is it's easy to fix and we get another chance."