Queensland 0-26 New South Wales: Blues win State of Origin series

Josh Addo-Carr of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try with James Tedesco

New South Wales swept Queensland aside with a 26-0 victory to win the State of Origin series with one game remaining.

Two tries from Josh Addo-Carr plus scores from Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic set up the win following their 50-6 victory in the first Origin game.

The win at Suncorp Stadium gave Blues the series win with back-to-back victories in Queensland for the first time in the competition's history.

Latrell Mitchell of the Blues celebrates after scoring

The Maroons' problems started before kick-off when an eligibility row forced Cronulla winger Ronaldo Mulitalo to withdraw on game-day morning.

That set the tone as the Blues scored first when Addo-Carr ran onto a superb Tedesco pass to score in the 12th minute

Josh Papalii of the Maroons is tackled

The Maroons tried to fight back but Mitchell intercepted a Valentine Holmes pass and scorched the length of the field to score to give the Blues a 12-0 lead.

Cameron Murray should have scored their third but knocked on, only for Tom Trbojevic to make no mistake three minutes late when he powered over after an Addo-Carr break.

Nathan Cleary knocked over a penalty before Addo-Carr sealed the win with his second with 10 minutes remaining