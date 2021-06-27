Other matches

Sun 27th June

State of Origin

  • Queensland vs New South Wales
  • 10:50am Sunday 27th June
  • Suncorp Stadium  
FT

Queensland 0

NSW 26

Tries: Addo-Carr (12,70), Mitchell (25), Trbojevic (33)
Conversions: Cleary (14,28,34,50,71)

Report

Queensland 0-26 New South Wales: Blues win State of Origin series

The Blues will head into the third and final State of Origin game looking for their first clean sweep since 2000

Last Updated: 27/06/21 2:59pm

Josh Addo-Carr of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try with James Tedesco
Josh Addo-Carr of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try with James Tedesco

New South Wales swept Queensland aside with a 26-0 victory to win the State of Origin series with one game remaining.

Two tries from Josh Addo-Carr plus scores from Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic set up the win following their 50-6 victory in the first Origin game.

The win at Suncorp Stadium gave Blues the series win with back-to-back victories in Queensland for the first time in the competition's history.

Latrell Mitchell of the Blues celebrates after scoring
Latrell Mitchell of the Blues celebrates after scoring

The Maroons' problems started before kick-off when an eligibility row forced Cronulla winger Ronaldo Mulitalo to withdraw on game-day morning.

That set the tone as the Blues scored first when Addo-Carr ran onto a superb Tedesco pass to score in the 12th minute

Josh Papalii of the Maroons is tackled
Josh Papalii of the Maroons is tackled

The Maroons tried to fight back but Mitchell intercepted a Valentine Holmes pass and scorched the length of the field to score to give the Blues a 12-0 lead.

Cameron Murray should have scored their third but knocked on, only for Tom Trbojevic to make no mistake three minutes late when he powered over after an Addo-Carr break.

Nathan Cleary knocked over a penalty before Addo-Carr sealed the win with his second with 10 minutes remaining

