Super League play-offs: Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers talking points

Salford and Castleford clash in Thursday's Super League elimination play-off

We take a look at the big issues, hear from both camps and have the team news ahead of the play-off clash between Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers at the AJ Bell Stadium...

More to come from Hastings?

It is a frightening prospect for opponents to consider the possibility Jackson Hastings could produce even better displays than the ones he has so far in 2019, but that is exactly what the Salford talisman's self-appraisal is.

Hastings' first full season at the AJ Bell Stadium has seen him win the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association's player of the year accolade and become the favourite to claim Super League's Man of Steel award as well.

Even Daryl Powell, head coach of Thursday's opponents, went on record as calling him "the best player in the comp". However, the man himself believes there are still areas of his game he needs to improve in.

"There's been moments this year where I've been really proud of what I've been able to achieve on the field and there have been moments where I'd liked to have done more," Hastings said.

"My game is nowhere near perfect. There's a couple of little things that I need to fix up."

Along with being grateful to Salford for helping him rebuild his career after leaving NRL side Manly Sea Eagles under a cloud mid-season in 2018, Hastings is thankful for the support and guidance of his mother Megan.

Salford star Jackson Hastings believes he still has room for improvement

The 23-year-old half-back is hoping she will be able to fly over from Australia to watch the climax of the Super League season and his time with Salford, although he hopes it goes better than when she was last on these shores showing her support.

"She came over last year to watch me play and I got red-carded the first game," Hastings recalled.

"She's seen me play once in two years live which is really unusual for our family, but I've got two little sisters that need taking care of at home.

"Mum's obviously disappointed that she can't watch all the time, but she gets updated by the fans. They blow her phone up, she wakes up to about 200 messages."

Hardened Cas 'in better shape than 2017'

Castleford's Grand Final appearance in 2017 ended in defeat

There was little surprise when Castleford reached the Super League Grand Final for the first time in 2017, having finished top of the regular-season table and claimed the League Leaders' Shield at the end of the Super Eights by a margin of 10 points.

But after playing some scintillating rugby all year and edging past St Helens in the semi-finals, Daryl Powell's side came up short against Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford in a humbling 24-6 defeat.

Fast forward two years and the Tigers are in the play-offs again, but this time very few people are talking about them as possible Grand Final contenders after sneaking into the top five on points difference on the final night of the regular season.

At least few people were until last Thursday, when Castleford made the rest of Super League sit up and take notice by knocking out Challenge Cup winners Warrington Wolves in the first elimination match with a 14-12 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Oliver Holmes has echoed the views of Castleford head coach Daryl Powell

The sole Yorkshire representative in this year's play-offs will have to travel across the Pennines again this week to face Salford in another elimination game and would have to again for a place at Old Trafford should they get through Thursday's match.

Oliver Holmes, who played for his hometown club in that final two years ago, is not fazed by that prospect though and agreed with Powell's assessment that doing it the hard way in 2019 has benefitted Castleford in these knock-out matches.

"Travelling over the Pennines to Lancashire isn't always nice - obviously, because you're going to Lancashire," Holmes joked. "But I think we've dealt with it pretty well and we're going to have to deal with it very well again on Thursday.

"Like Powelly has said, we're in better shape now looking forward to the play-offs than we were in 2017 - and I think he's right.

"We've had to deal with a lot more, we're a lot more hardened and there's a lot more steel in us than back then, so I reckon it's going to stand us in good stead."

Head-to-head

It is honours even between Salford and Castleford so far in 2019, with the teams winning one match apiece during the Super League regular season.

Tries from Nathan Massey, Jordan Rankin - who kicked four goals as well - Greg Eden and Jesse Sene-Lefao proved enough for the Tigers to take a 24-20 victory against the Red Devils at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in March.

Salford got one back on Castleford in June, however, with that man Hastings helping inspire the hosts to victory by scoring a try and setting up two more in the 26-16 victory.

Niall Evalds, Lee Mossop and Derrell Olpherts all crossed for the Red Devils as well, with Krisnan Inu kicking six goals to put the seal on the win.

The victors on Thursday evening will be just one step away from a place in the Grand Final, going through to face the loser of Friday's showdown between St Helens and Wigan Warriors in the preliminary final the following week.

Team news

Salford head coach Ian Watson has stuck with the same squad as last week's qualifying match away to Wigan, which saw them put in an encouraging display despite suffering an 18-12 defeat.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made two changes to his 19-man squad from the win over Warrington in the elimination play-off.

Mike McMeeken and Calum Turner are ruled out due to injury, but Nathan Massey and Greg Eden are both back in contention.

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Adam Wood, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Ryan Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Jamie Ellis, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts