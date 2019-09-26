Salford Red Devils 22-0 Castleford Tigers: Ian Watson's side continue rise in Super League play-offs

3:56 Watch highlights as Salford continued their amazing play-off run with victory over Castleford Watch highlights as Salford continued their amazing play-off run with victory over Castleford

Salford Red Devils continued their improbable Super League play-off run with a 22-0 win over Castleford in Thursday's elimination game.

Quickfire tries from Tyrone McCarthy and Jake Bibby, plus two conversions and a penalty from Krisnan Inu helped the Red Devils into a 14-0 half-time lead at the AJ Bell Stadium.

At the other end, a spectacular try-saving tackle from man-of-the-match Niall Evalds on Jordan Rankin prevented the Tigers from hitting back before the break, while a string of handling errors proved costly when play resumed.

And it was Jackson Hastings, on his final home appearance for the Red Devils, who sealed the win with a fine solo try around 10 minutes from time to put them within touching distance of a maiden Grand Final appearance.

Ian Watson's side, operating on one of the lowest budgets in Super League, were widely expected to be involved in the relegation fight in 2019.

But they will now take on League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens or Wigan Warriors - who clash on Friday night - in the final eliminator on October 4 for a place at Old Trafford.

It was Wigan who ended Salford's eight-game winning run in last week's qualifying match, yet the hosts showed no lingering effects from that loss as they produced a near-perfect first half to lay the platform for an outstanding victory.

Salford snuffed out the threat of Tigers playmaker Jake Trueman and their half-backs terrorised the Castleford back three with their clever kicking game which enabled them to play on the front foot for most of the first half.

McCarthy opened the scoring on 11 minutes by winning the race to stand-off Tui Lolohea's grubber kick and two minutes later the Wigan-bound Bibby forced his way over at the corner for a contentious try.

There seemed some doubt over whether Bibby grounded the ball, but not enough for video referee Robert Hicks to overturn Ben Thaler's on-field call and Inu lived up to his 'Iceman' nickname by adding to the Tigers' agony by kicking the touchline conversion to make it 12-0.

The visitors could barely get out of their own half and when they did through full-back Rankin's incisive break Salford number one Evalds hauled him down short of the line with a magnificent cover tackle.

Three-quarter Inu stretched his side's lead to 14-0 with a penalty 10 minutes before the break and Salford were forced to demonstrate their mettle as the Tigers came out with more purpose at the start of the second half.

The Red Devils' defensive efforts were led by second rower George Griffin, who will be a Castleford player in 2020, as they tightened the grip on the game.

The harder the visitors tried, the less things went for them and they were finally put out of their misery when Hastings, playing his last home game prior to joining Wigan next year, glided over for Salford's third try nine minutes before the end.

Inu added a last-play penalty to maintain his 100 per cent record with his fifth goal to wrap up the scoring and send the home fans into raptures.

