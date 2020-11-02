Salford vs Catalans: Team news ahead of Monday's rescheduled Super League clash

Catalans' Sam Tomkins is out of Monday's clash with Salford

Salford have loose forward Mark Flanagan returning from injury and second rower Jack Ormondroyd is available for Monday's clash with Catalans Dragons after missing the Coral Challenge Cup final through coronavirus.

Seb Ikahihifo, Kris Welham and Kallum Watkins also return after sitting out the last match against St Helens.

👥 Ian Watson has named his 21-man squad for Monday's @SuperLeague fixture!



🔁 @Mark_Flash_Flan & @jackormondroyd are set to return, after previously being ruled out through concussion protocol and the return to play process!



💪 #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/v2kEHssasr — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) October 31, 2020

The Dragons are without brothers Sam and Joel Tomkins, Matt Whitley and Jason Baitieri but captain Remi Casty and centre Samisoni Langi have recovered from injury.

Catalans have been affected most by the impact of Covid-19 - they have played five games less than most of their rivals and seven players have recently tested positive for the virus - and they have done more than any other club to ensure the continuation of the season.

McNamara, whose side are still in fourth place despite playing just 12 matches, says their determination to reach the current threshold of 15 fixtures in order to qualify for the play-offs remains intact and they have their sights firmly set on a maiden Grand Final appearance on November 27.

"We'll do whatever it takes, we've said that right from the start," he said. "Quite clearly, we're one of the teams in with a chance of winning the Grand Final.

"We've got to start again on Monday and, whichever way the format goes, we will give ourselves a great chance of competing this year.

"It's exciting. I think anybody who sat and watched the game on Friday night saw Saints and Wigan raise the standard and show that the play-offs are around the corner.

"It's in touching distance and, if you're going to compete and play well, that's the level you've got to get to.

"We've got Salford and Saints here on Thursday and it's all systems go for us. The intention is to make top four and tomorrow's game is important for us to do that."