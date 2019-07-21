Salford Red Devils 40-14 Catalans Dragons: Kris Welham and Tui Lolohea star for hosts

Kris Welham enjoyed a memorable 300th career appearance as Salford beat Catalans

Kris Welham marked his 300th career appearance with two tries as Salford Red Devils boosted their Super League play-off hopes with a 40-14 win over Catalans Dragons.

Centre Welham's contribution was vital, but Tui Lolohea - a recent signing from Leeds Rhinos - was a key man for the Red Devils too, scoring his first try for the club, kicking three goals and providing three assists.

His half-back partner Jackson Hastings was also hugely influential for the hosts as they followed up their memorable 46-0 win over fellow top-five hopefuls the Dragons in France back in March.

Tui Lolohea played a starring role for Salford against Catalans

Catalans took the lead in the eighth minute with a penalty from Sam Tomkins, but scoring chances were few and far between in a nervy opening.

The game exploded into life when Lolohea was taken late after a kick by Antoni Maria in the 26th minute.

The resulting penalty put Salford on the front foot, and a kick from Tongan international Lolohea took a fortunate ricochet off the post for debutant Josh Johnson to collect the ball and score a try which Krisnan Inu converted.

Catalans replied with their first try of the game six minutes before half-time as Sam Kasiano was first to a kick through by Lucas Albert. Tomkins' goal restored his side's two-point lead.

Sam Kasiano scored for the Dragons just before half time

But Salford ended the half in fine style, scoring twice in three minutes to take a grip on the game. Lolohea's break opened up the Dragons defence before a kick to the corner was spilled and Tyrone McCarthy's pass sent Derrell Olpherts in for a try.

With the hooter about to sound, Lolohea's testing high kick to the corner was brilliantly taken by Welham on the full and he crashed over for a try which Inu converted to make it 16-8 at half-time.

Catalans made the perfect start to the second half when Brayden Williame produced a stylish finish from 30 metres after cutting infield and Tomkins' goal meant Salford's lead was cut to two.

But Salford proved their resolve, scoring their fourth try in the 53rd minute. Welham made a break through the middle and he left last man Tomkins stranded, passing to Lolohea who finished under the posts. An Inu goal made it 22-14.

A fine break from Hastings with 17 minutes remaining ended with Niall Evalds scoring his 18th Super League try of the season under the posts and Lolohea adding the goal.

There was still time for Welham to claim his second try and Mark Flanagan crashed over, Lolohea again adding the conversions as Catalans finished well beaten.