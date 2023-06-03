Salford Red Devils 26-16 Hull KR: Late tries give Red Devils edge over Robins in play-off hunt

Late tries from Ken Sio and Chris Atkin saw Salford Red Devils steal a march on fellow play-off contenders Hull Kingston Rovers with a 26-16 win in the opening game of the Betfred Super League Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Tries from forwards Elliot Minchella and George King, both of which were converted by the returning Lachlan Coote, helped the Robins into a 12-10 lead at half time, with Joe Burgess' try and three goals from the boot of Marc Sneyd accounting for Salford's tally.

Sneyd's kicking kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Red Devils after the break, but late drama ensued after Dean Hadley and Deon Cross were sin-binned for their respective sides. Ryan Hall's try put Hull KR ahead, only for Sio and Atkin to finish following Ryan Brierley breaks and seal the win.

Of more concern for Hull KR though was the health of James Batchelor, who was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 25th minute after suffering an injury while making a tackle and went to hospital for a scan as a precaution.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

