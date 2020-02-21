Salford vs Leeds Rhinos: Robert Lui to make 100th Super League appearance

Robert Lui returns to the AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday

Robert Lui will have double reason to celebrate if he can help Leeds see off Salford when he returns to the AJ Bell Stadium for the first time since his move over the Pennines.

The former North Queensland Cowboy, who joined Leeds from the Red Devils last June, will make his 100th Super League appearance against his former team-mates on Saturday (kick-off 2pm) and will celebrate his 30th birthday 24 hours later.

Lui, who made 87 appearances for Salford from 2016 to 19, will line up alongside Luke Gale, who will once more captain the side in the absence of injured second-row pair Stevie Ward and Rhyse Martin.

Leeds overcame Hull KR in a 10-try rout in their last outing

Salford will give a debut to second rower Oliver Roberts, who has joined them on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

The Ireland international will line up alongside Seb Ikahihifo, his former Giants team-mate who returns to the team after being unable to play against his parent club last Friday.

Salford suffered a late defeat at home to Huddersfield last weekend

"He's somebody I've admired for a while," Salford coach Ian Watson said of Roberts. "I tried to get him a couple of times before so the fact we've been able to get him is really pleasing.

"His size is pretty obvious but he's got genuine leg speed and there's some rugby ability about him as well which I like so he'll definitely add to our group."

Watson is also set to give a debut to former Hull KR half-back Chris Atkin in the absence of Kevin Brown, who starts a two-match ban for a head butt, and has included two other close-season recruits, centre Elliot Kear and forward Jack Ormondroyd, in his 21-man squad.

👥 Head Coach Ian Watson has named his squad for Saturday's @Betfred @SuperLeague match against @leedsrhinos!



1⃣ @OliverJamesRobe is set to make his debut!



💪 #TogetherStronger



🎟️ Available from @AJBell_Stadium, by calling 0161 786 1570, or online👉https://t.co/SDSE0k6HIc pic.twitter.com/titU0ElDKs — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) February 20, 2020