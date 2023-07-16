Super League: Ben Reynolds' long-range penalty seals Leigh Leopards comeback win over Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards' Ricky Leutele celebrates his try with team-mate Josh Charnley

Ben Reynolds kicked a match-winning penalty almost from the halfway line as Leigh Leopards recovered a 12-point deficit to triumph 24-22 at Salford and close the gap on Super League leaders Catalans Dragons to two points.

Reynolds' penalty, with eight minutes remaining, capped a stunning Leopards comeback after they had trailed 22-10 with under half an hour to play.

Lachlan Lam and Zak Hardaker scored twice in a dramatic finish to ensure Leigh recorded their first away win against Salford since 1983.

Tries by Ken Sio, King Vuniyayawa, Andy Ackers and Ben Hellewell, along with three goals from Marc Sneyd looked to have secured the Red Devils' third success against Leigh this season.

However, Leigh - who face St Helens in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday - showed their quality as they came back strongly to record a 12th win in their last 13 games.

Ben Reynolds kicked a penalty from close to halfway to secure the Leopards' comeback win

Ed Chamberlain and Ricky Leutele scored first-half tries for Adrian Lam's men as Salford suffered their fifth successive defeat.

With 11 minutes gone the Red Devils took the lead. The ball was rather messily worked to the right edge and winger Sio picked up the loose ball to score in the corner. Sneyd was unable to add the conversion.

The visitors hit back with two tries in quick succession. The impressive John Asiata made a break towards the Salford tryline and was tackled just short, but managed to get a pass away to the supporting Chamberlain, who scored against his former club. Reynolds' conversion gave Leigh a 6-4 lead.

In the 21st minute, Asiata was involved again, combining with Lam, whose pass saw centre Leutele crash in at the corner.

Salford's defence had been looking a little brittle but a superb 40-20 kick from Sneyd turned the tide. From the kick restart, the ball was quickly spun to the middle and prop Vuniyayawa showed great determination to score.

Ricky Leutele collected Lachlan Lam's pass to score a try in the first half

With two minutes of the half remaining, Salford regained the lead when hooker Ackers darted through from 10 metres out and Sneyd's conversion gave his side a 16-10 lead at the break.

Salford then opened up a 12-point advantage early in the second half as a well-placed kick by Brodie Croft was grounded by Hellewell.

Leigh cut the deficit to six again in the 51st minute when Lam took a great pass in the tackle from Tom Amone to scoot under the posts.

The scores were level again with 15 minutes remaining after Hardaker was quickest to react to a loose ball close to the Salford line - and Reynolds' conversion tied the scores once again at 22-22.

Sneyd's drop goal attempt faded wide and Salford were then pulled up for offside, which was compounded by another penalty for dissent - giving Reynolds the chance to go for goal and his effort sailed through the posts to seal the Leopards' victory.

What's next?

It doesn't get any easier for Salford Red Devils, who travel to Super League leaders Catalans Dragons on Saturday July 29.

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards face St Helens in the Challenge Cup semi-final next weekend before returning to Super League action away to Wigan Warriors on Saturday July 29.