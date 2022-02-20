Salford 38-12 Toulouse Olympique: Ken Sio scores four tries as Red Devils extend winning start

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League game between Salford Red Devils and Toulouse Olympique Highlights of the Super League game between Salford Red Devils and Toulouse Olympique

Ken Sio scored four tries as Salford continued their impressive start to the Betfred Super League season with a comfortable 38-12 victory over Toulouse.

Last season's top try-scorer, Sio struck twice in the first 11 minutes and twice in the last 11 minutes as Paul Rowley's men followed up their opening-round win at Castleford in some style.

Toulouse, playing their first away game as a Super League team, were punished for their lethargic start but improved with converted tries either side of half-time from Chris Hankinson and Joseph Paulo.

In 2021, it took Salford until the middle of June to register two Super League wins but they have achieved that in the first fortnight of the 2022 season.

Ken Sio scores the first of his four tries against Toulouse

Sio's first try came in the third minute. Mitch Garbutt lost the ball in front of his own posts and from the resulting scrum, Marc Sneyd kicked to the corner where Sio was able to touch down.

A 40-metre break by Salford's eye-catching Australian half-back Brodie Croft split the Toulouse defence in the 11th minute and his pass inside bounced off an unfortunate Toulouse defender into the path of Sio who finished off in the corner.

Salford's Danny Addy is tackled by Anthony Marion and Justin Sangare

Salford full-back Ryan Brierley, making his home debut for the club he supported as a boy, scored his side's third try as he tracked a fine break down the touchline by Joe Burgess. Sneyd added the extras at the third attempt.

Sneyd then scored Salford's fourth try with 16 minutes of the first half remaining. Spotting the Toulouse defence was struggling to get back, he simply dropped his shoulder and cut infield to score under the posts for a try which he converted himself.

Having been on the backfoot for much of the half, Toulouse finally applied some pressure on the Salford defence with a 40-20 kick and then forced a drop-out.

Andrew Dixon is tackled by Sio

Their reward came four minutes from half-time when stand-off Paulo kicked to the corner and Hankinson just managed to ground the ball for a try which he also converted to make it 20-6.

Paulo turned try-scorer four minutes after the restart when he reacted quickest to a kick through by full-back Tony Gigot. Hankinson's goal cut Salford's lead to just eight points.

The home side were quick to reply, with a towering kick from Sneyd causing chaos in the Toulouse defence and the ball eventually picked up by King Vuniyayawa, who in turn fed Tim Lafai for a simple finish. Sneyd's goal made it 26-12.

With the heavy rain making life increasingly difficult for both sides in the final quarter, scoring chances were at a premium, but Sio was able to complete his hat-trick with 11 minutes remaining, sliding onto a kick to the corner by Croft. Sneyd added the conversion.

Sio got his fourth moments later, taking an interception close to his own line and racing away to score a try which Sneyd again goaled.