Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves: Sky Live Super League team news

Ian Watson has hailed the influence Salford Red Devils' players with international experience are having as the team aim to continue their play-off push against Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

Former New Zealand international Krisnan Inu has become the latest player to commit his future to the Red Devils, following the experienced Kris Welham signing a new deal last month.

Tyrone McCarthy, Gil Dudson and Ken Sio have graced the international stage too, with Wigan Warriors' England back Dan Sarginson adding to the ranks next season, and head coach Watson sees their experience as vital for Salford's younger players.

"It's important that we have players with international quality and experience to help the young lads that we bring in, so they can pass that on," Watson said.

"Kris Welham does great with that, as well as Inu. Dan Sarginson, even though he's still young, he'll still bring that as well.

"He's played at international level and in the NRL, so he'll bring that level of competitiveness and winning mentality to Salford, which is one of the big pluses for bringing him in.

"We want guys who've got that winning mentality, like what Lee Mossop, Tyrone McCarthy, Mark Flanagan and some of the other guys around the club have got."

The Red Devils go into Thursday's match on the back of a five-game winning run which has vaulted them back into play-off contention as the Super League regular season reaches its climax.

That run was started with a 36-12 victory away to Warrington in July - the second time Salford had triumphed at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this season, following a 22-12 win in April.

Watson - a former Wales international who will be part of Great Britain's coaching staff this winter - makes just one change to his squad, with Ireland back row McCarthy returning from injury to face his former club.

Completing the hat-trick at the AJ Bell Stadium would take Watson's men level on points with the Wolves. By contrast, Steve Price's side have suffered a further four back-to-back defeats in the league since then.

But they return to Super League action buoyed by lifting the Challenge Cup after last Saturday's 18-4 win over runaway leaders St Helens in the showpiece at Wembley.

Warrington were treated to a rapturous homecoming on Monday to celebrate their first Cup success since 2012 and while Price wanted his players to enjoy it, he knows they cannot linger on it too long as they aim for another Super League Grand Final appearance.

"These are special achievements, but we'll give ourselves every chance and get back into Super League mode," Price said.

"We've been a little bit inconsistent, but on the big stage we've delivered twice to knock them out.

"There are special times ahead, we've got a lot of belief and confidence going forward now."

Price has made four changes to his 19-man squad, with Luther Burrell, Matty Smith, Lama Tasi and Danny Walker replacing Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Toby King and Declan Patton.

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Mark Flanagan, Darcy Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Logan Tomkins, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Ryan Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Jack Hughes, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Smith, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood.