Super League Throwbacks: Salford vs Warrington, St Helens vs Castleford, Catalans vs Hull KR

Chris Sandow secured a dramatic win for the Wolves at the AJ Bell Stadium in 2016

Ahead of this week's Super League fixtures live on Sky Sports, rugby league researcher Ian Proctor looks at some previous meetings between the sides and picks out some memorable moments.

March 3, 2016: Salford 30-31 Warrington

Warrington completed an epic 31-30 win in front of the television cameras when coming back from the dead three years ago.

And their hero was Chris Sandow who produced a spellbinding second-half display that included an astonishing last-gasp 40-metre drop-goal in terrible conditions.

The Wolves appeared dead and buried when trailing 30-12 just before the hour mark and Ben Currie's visit to the sin-bin, for patting Ben Murdoch-Masila on the back of the head after a second-half skirmish, seemed likely to prove costly. It merely inspired Tony Smith's men.

Chris Sandow capped off a huge comeback for the Wolves in the very last play of the game to secure victory at the AJ Bell Stadium

18 points followed in an incredible seven-minute Warrington onslaught, Ryan Atkins getting two tries and Chris Hill's magnificent break sending fellow prop Ashton Sims over for a rare try. Even then, a draw seemed the likely outcome until Sandow fired his memorable one-pointer.

Earlier, Salford had been outstanding as Junior Sa'u scored two of the five tries that swept them into their 28-12 interval lead and they looked to be on course to complete their third straight home win at the start of the season. Thanks to Chris Sandow, it was not to be.

June 29, 2012: Salford 48-24 Warrington

Matty Smith excelled in front of the Sky Sports cameras in his farewell appearance for Salford before a transfer to Wigan. His half-back combination with Daniel Holdsworth was pivotal in the 48-24 win as the Wolves made their first-ever visit to the AJ Bell Stadium.

After resting a host of players - Lee Briers, Brett Hodgson, Ryan Atkins, Joel and Michael Monaghan, Ben Westwood, Garreth Carvell and Simon Grix - with their impending Cup semi-final against Huddersfield (at Salford) on the horizon it was hardly surprising that Warrington blew the chance of closing the gap on table-topping Wigan.

Matty Smith played a blinder in his final Salford appearance

But Salford were full value for the comprehensive win that avenged the 0-60 embarrassment at the hands of the Wolves in their last meeting at the Willows the previous season.

There were two-try displays from Jodie Broughton, Danny Williams, Luke Patten and former Warrington ace Vinnie Anderson, while Holdsworth kicked six goals. And the hosts led 44-6 before Warrington brought a degree of respectability to the final score with ex-Salford stars Stefan Ratchford and Richie Myler among their try-scorers.

August 11, 2006: Salford 35-34 Warrington

On Thursday, Salford will be seeking their third win of the season over Warrington - something they last achieved in 2006, which, coincidentally, was the last time in which the Red Devils featured in the Super League play-offs.

Andrew Dunemann's drop-goal, six minutes from time, enabled Salford to edge an outstanding 35-34 home win over the Wolves in a 12-try thriller. And it enabled Karl Harrison's 5th-placed side to remain ahead of Warrington (6th) in the quest for a (top-six) play-off berth.

Andy Coley scored twice for Salford

It was nip and tuck all the way with Simon Finnigan's 11th-minute score opening the try-scoring, closely followed by the response from Lee Briers. Paul Wood and Brent Grose followed with further tries to give the visitors their 14-12 interval lead.

Two-try Andy Coley and Luke Robinson excelled for Salford and Grose's second try gave Warrington late hope but Dunemann's one-pointer proved the match-winning score after rival goal-kickers David Hodgson and Briers each kicked five from seven.

September 13, 1998: St Helens 32-32 Castleford

Castleford have lost on each of their last 24 visits to St Helens - a sequence that includes 13 successive defeats at Knowsley Road, one at Widnes' Halton Stadium (2011) and on all 10 of their visits to the Totally Wicked Stadium since 2012.

The Tigers last avoided defeat when visiting Saints 21 years ago in an end-of-season fixture at Knowsley Road.

It finished in a 32-32 draw despite Castleford scoring six tries to five.

Barnstorming prop Dean Sampson registered a hat-trick for the Tigers

And it was an occasion that brought one of the defining performances of his career from Dean Sampson. The three-try prop was in unstoppable form close to the St Helens line.

Francis Maloney, Gael Tallec and Adrian Vowles scored the other Tigers tries but Sean Long's six goals proved vital after Tommy Martyn (2), Paul Newlove, Ian Pickavance and Brett Goldspink scored the home tries.

September 4, 2010: St Helens 40-30 Castleford

There were points galore when Castleford last faced St Helens at Knowsley Road, in front of the television cameras, just before the bulldozers moved in at the end of the 2010 season.

Saints secured 2nd place on the table by the narrowest of margins whilst Castleford were unable to complete the win that would have denied Brian Noble's Crusaders an historic play-off berth for the Welsh club.

Needing a nine-point win to secure runners-up spot on the table behind Wigan, Saints just managed to achieved their objective….but only after giving coach Michael Potter palpitations.

St Helens secured second place in the Super League table in the most dramatic of circumstances

Leading 30-10 midway through the second half, Saints' nine-point win appeared to be a formality, yet Castleford, incredibly, levelled scores at 30-30 when Dean Widders scored his second try with three minutes remaining.

Matt Gidley's try then regained the lead for Saints before man of the match Keiron Cunningham became their seventh different try-scorer of the night and ensured the 40-30 home win. It meant heartache for the Tigers and the outstanding Widders.

February 2, 2018: St Helens 46-6 Castleford

Saints and Castleford met in Round 1 of Super League in 2018 and it was an eagerly-anticipated showdown between the pre-season title favourites and a Tigers team that proved the best, most consistent team throughout the previous season.

Their previous encounter had been the epic play-off semi-final at the Jungle that went to extra-time and was won by Luke Gale's drop-goal.

Saints were out to make a statement of intent as Justin Holbrook began his first full season in charge and their 46-6 win did just that. It also showcased a stellar performance from Ben Barba.

Ben Barba bagged a brace and created four other tries in St Helens' opening fixture of 2018

Signed towards the end of the previous season, Barba scored two tries and created four others. And centre Mark Percival scored three tries in a great display after the disappointment of missing selection for the previous year's World Cup Final for England against Australia.

After their exploits in 2017, Daryl Powell labelled his side 'embarrassing' as Castleford extended their long drought without a win at St Helens - it stretches back to 1992 (Regal Trophy) and to 1990 for their last league win.

September 17, 2011: Catalans 56-6 Hull KR

Catalans welcomed Hull KR in play-off football and cut loose to inflict a 50-point defeat in Justin Morgan's final game in charge of the Robins.

Sweltering conditions welcomed the men from East Hull as they sought to repeat their 30-28 triumph in Perpignan just a fortnight earlier, a win that secured 7th place and a berth in the top-eight play-offs. But the anticipated close-fought battle between teams in 6th and 7th did not materialise.

Irish international winger Damien Blanch scored a hat-trick in a huge Dragons victory

Catalans took an early lead they would not relinquish and their 10-try, 56-6 win was highlighted by a hat-trick display from unsung Ireland international winger Damien Blanch, the two-try performance from Steve Menzies and yet another superb kicking display from Scott Dureau.

It might all have been different but for Ian Henderson's marvellous tackle after Rovers looked set to score a 2nd minute try following a break from Sam Latus. Moments later, Menzies was haring 80 metres and sending Blanch over for the try that altered the course of events.

It was 22-0 at half-time and the Dragons went on to complete their biggest-ever win over the Robins and earn a play-off visit to Wigan - one that would end in a heavy 44-0 defeat of their own.