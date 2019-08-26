Rugby League talking points: Clark's Challenge Cup triumph, Sheffield Eagles soar and Super League's play-off race

Daryl Clark banished some bad memories as Warrington lifted the Challenge Cup

Daryl Clark finally getting his hands on the Challenge Cup, Sheffield Eagles' 1895 Cup win and the race for the Super League play-offs all feature in this week’s talking points…

Star man Clark banishes bad memories

Before Saturday, Daryl Clark had nothing but painful memories from his three previous Challenge Cup final appearances.

Clark was part of the Castleford Tigers team which lost to Leeds Rhinos at Wembley five years ago, along with finishing runner-up to Hull FC and Catalans Dragons with Warrington Wolves in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

But this time the hooker was front and centre as Warrington downed favourites St Helens 18-4, capping off a display which saw him earn the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match with the game-clinching try inside the final 10 minutes.

For Clark, however, being able to take the walk up to the Royal Box and accept a winners' medal was enough for him.

"I was just happy to get the win," Clark said. "I've been here three times before and lost them all, and it's heart-breaking.

"To finally get my hands on it is special and to pick up the Lance Todd tops it off, so it was a great day."

Holbrook sets sights on play-offs

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook is eager to get back into Super League action

Defeat for favourites St Helens at Wembley ended their hopes of claiming a clean sweep of the domestic prizes, having already wrapped up the League Leaders' Shield at the start of the month.

That prize will be presented to them when they face Castleford Tigers' Friday's Super League game, which is live on Sky Sports, as the build-up towards the start of the play-offs.

It is highly likely Saints and Warrington will meet again at some point during the play-offs, and head coach Justin Holbrook is pleased the looming conclusion of Super League's regular season gives his team an opportunity to quickly refocus after missing out on the Challenge Cup.

"It's a big blow now, that's for sure, but the beauty about it is there are only three rounds left in the regular season then it's finals time," Holbrook said.

"That's the positive for us, we haven't got 10 rounds to go or anything like that. It's a good focus for us."

Brown hat-trick helps Eagles soar

Aaron Brown was the toast of South Yorkshire on Saturday evening as Sheffield Eagles fought back from being behind at half time to claim the inaugural 1895 Cup with a 36-18 win over Widnes Vikings.

Widnes had established an 18-12 lead at the break following a see-saw first 40 minutes and the estimated 5,000 Vikings fans who had made the trip down to Wembley to cheer on their team were daring to dream of glory.

Sheffield Eagles celebrate their win over Widnes Vikings in the 1895 Cup

But the Eagles swooped to conquer in the second half, keeping their Championship rivals scoreless with centre Brown leading the way to seal a memorable victory.

"It is surreal just to walk out at Wembley," Brown told the Sheffield Star. "To get a hat-trick was absolutely mad and I am absolutely made up - on cloud nine.

"Not many people get a hat-trick at Wembley and I have managed to bag one."

It was a special day for Sheffield head coach Mark Aston on a personal level too as he played a starring role when the Eagles stunned Wigan Warriors to lift the Challenge Cup at the old Wembley in 1998.

London's league weekend

Rugby league's showcase in London was not just limited to Saturday afternoon's Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup finals at Wembley, with events taking place to celebrate the 13-man code on Friday night and Sunday as well.

The weekend's festivities opened with London Skolars holding their annual pre-Cup final 'Friday Night Lights' fixture at the New River Stadium when they faced Hunslet in League One.

Those in attendance were treated to a thrilling encounter, which was in the balance right up until the dying seconds when the Yorkshire side broke the length of the field following a Skolars drop-goal attempt being charged down.

Gareth Potts then finished off the counter-attack for the game-clinching score, snatching a 34-30 victory for Hunslet which all but secured their play-off place with two games of the season remaining.

Two days later, men's and women's teams representing clubs and a wide cross-section of communities gathered at East London RFC for the London Nines Rugby Festival.

The tournament, which is played under nine-a-side rugby league rules, saw Africa United win the men's competition and Roots Rugby - an American team made up of players from the African diaspora - triumph in the women's event.

Skolars had something to celebrate as well, winning the men's social competition.

Super League's play-off race hots up

With the League Leaders' Shield and Challenge Cup now decided, the race to reach the Super League Grand Final enters its final phase.

Although St Helens have already locked up top spot, just two points separate Warrington in second and Castleford in sixth with three rounds of the regular season remaining.

The Wolves travel to fellow play-off hopefuls Salford Red Devils aiming to end a run of five consecutive defeats in the league in the first fixture of Round 27 on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports.

Warrington head coach Steve Price has his sights trained on reaching Old Trafford for the second year running, but is well-aware everything is still to play for as the top-five contenders jostle for places.

"We've got to get back into Super League mode and start winning some games there," Price said. "We'll try to get that first trophy back to Warrington in the Super League Grand Final.

"There is still a lot of hard work to do, but we'll enjoy this for what it is. They're a special team, St Helens, and they're going to be desperate come the back end of the season."