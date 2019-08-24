Challenge Cup final: Steve Price hails Warrington Wolves' Wembley triumph

Steve Price celebrates Warrington winning the Challenge Cup

Steve Price was delighted to banish the memories of last year’s Challenge Cup final as Warrington Wolves defeated St Helens 18-4 at Wembley.

It was 12 months ago that head coach Price and his Wolves side were left licking their wounds after being beaten by underdogs Catalans Dragons.

But this time around they pulled off a shock of their own, overcoming the dominant team in Super League this year to lift the trophy for the first time in seven years.

"It's a good feeling," Price said. "It was a very hollow feeling last year and it still didn't sit well with a number of our players and staff.

"But we had to give an eight or nine out of 10 against St Helens and I'm just really pleased for the players. They're the ones who worked their backsides off and I know what type of team I've got.

"I've got a great group of guys who work extremely hard. I knew that we could turn it on for the big day and they certainly did that."

Warrington came into the final having lost their previous five Super League games and suffered defeats to St Helens on each of the three occasions they had faced them so far in 2019.

Warrington banished memories of last year's defeat to Catalans Dragons

But converted tries from Joe Philbin, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Lance Todd Trophy-winner Daryl Clark, coupled with a monumental defensive effort, led to the Wolves proving the naysayers wrong.

Price could not speak highly enough of his team's display and now has his sights set on making up for last year's Super League Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors as well.

"This is the best performance I've seen since I've been here at the club," Price said.

"I honestly felt all of the pressure was on St Helens - they've been the most consistent team over the past 18 months playing great football.

"It would take a special performance to beat them and I'm just really proud of my Warrington team because they are special. It's a great feeling to win a Challenge Cup.

"We've got a special group of men here and we're going for the big one at the end of the season, also."