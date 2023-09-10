Salford 24-20 Warrington: Sam Stone scores golden-point try to keep Salford Super League play-off hopes alive

Sam Stone scored a dramatic golden-point try as Salford stunned Warrington 24-20 to keep alive their Super League play-off hopes.

Marc Sneyd had already hit an upright with a drop-goal attempt after a see-saw contest ended all square at 20-20 following 80 pulsating minutes.

But second row Stone finished off a Joe Burgess break to finally settle the contest and leave the Wolves' own top-six ambitions in the balance.

Salford stayed seventh but moved level on points with Warrington with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

Story of the game

Desperate for victory, Paul Rowley's Red Devils made a dreadful start. Burgess spilled Josh Drinkwater's kick and Matty Nicholson scampered over after only two minutes. Stefan Ratchford booted the first of four conversions.

Salford's response was a spirited one. Deon Cross had a try disallowed, penalised for a double movement, and Ken Sio twice tested Warrington's left edge defence.

Paul Vaughan and Ratchford had tries disallowed before the home side drew level after 22 minutes.

Hellewell, who began his career at Warrington but never made a first team appearance, burst through flimsy tackling to touch down.

Ten minutes before half-time it got even better for the Red Devils. Ex-Salford favourite Ratchford dropped the ball in front of his own posts and Chris Atkin's pass was touched down by reigning Man of Steel Croft.

Warrington briefly thought they had hit back in dramatic fashion before the break when Josh Thewlis chased home Matt Dufty's kick to the corner.

Referee Aaron Moore indicated an on-field decision of try but replays showed the winger's boot touched the line before he grounded.

There was no let-off, however, for Salford as the second half began as badly as the first.

Sio dropped George Williams' angled kick and Ben Currie had the easiest of finishes. Ratchford kicked an equalising conversion from the touchline.

Warrington regained the lead with a 55th-minute Ratchford penalty from 40 metres.

But Salford did not go away and Croft grabbed an opportunist's second try 15 minutes from time.

The advantage lasted four minutes as Williams powered on to Dufty's offload and grounded despite Sneyd's best effort. Ratchford's goal put the Wolves two points in front.

Sneyd kicked his 2,000th Super League point with an equalising penalty after Gil Dudson's accidental offside.

And the Red Devils were in prime position for a winning drop when Dufty knocked on attempting a short, dropped restart.

Instead, Brad Singleton conceded a penalty and a chance to fire the ball to Sneyd went begging.

Salford thought their luck was out again when Sneyd's single point attempt in overtime rebounded back into play before Stone proved the unlikeliest of match winners.

What they said

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley...

"It was do or die and we are still here fighting. It is going to the finish line this one which is what everyone wanted.

"Everyone probably predicted a Warrington win. But we have just sat quiet under a lot of stress with numbers.

"I thought we were the better team over the 85 minutes or so. But now we have got to roll up our sleeves and be better than we have all year."

Sam Stone was the hero for Salford Red Devils against Warrington Wolves

On Stone's dramatic Golden Point, Rowley added: "Hats off to Sam Stone. He put himself in a position after the 85 minutes he had been on the field as a back rower to support and finish as a matchwinner."

Warrington interim boss Gary Chambers...

"[The nature of the defeat] makes it more sour. We never got into our stride. We lacked some flow and maybe that will happen at times with what we are trying to do. We just didn't hit it.

"But they scrapped and turned up for each other and kept working. If there are any positives that's what we will take and work towards.

"Now the leaders have got to lead this group and get them up again ready to go."

What's next?

Both sides are locked on points heading into the penultimate game of the season – both live on Sky Sports.

Warrington host St Helens, who sit third but with the same record as Super League leaders Wigan Warriors, on Friday, September 15 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena. That's before Salford travel to fifth-placed Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday, September 16 with coverage commencing at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena.

