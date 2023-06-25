Salford Red Devils 6-26 Wigan Warriors: Liam Farrell scores double as Wigan climb to third with victory

Liam Farrell went over twice for Wigan as they extended their lead

Liam Farrell scored two tries as Wigan climbed to third in Betfred Super League with a hard-earned 26-6 win over Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Warriors skipper claimed a try in each half while Abbas Miski, Joe Shorrocks, and Liam Marshall also touched down, with Harry Smith adding three conversions.

Paul Rowley's men led briefly in the first half thanks to a Ben Hellewell try which was converted by Marc Sneyd but they struggled to contain Wigan once they hit the front just before half-time and the defeat saw them drop to fifth.

Matt Peet's side added tries at regular intervals in the second half while Salford struggled to keep pace with visitors who got better as the game went on.

Playing in front of an AJ Bell Stadium record crowd for a Red Devils game of 7,854, Salford came into the game on the back of seven wins from their last eight Super League games while Wigan had lost their last two league games against St Helens and Catalans Dragons respectively.

Reigning Man of Steel Brodie Croft was missing for Salford through injury and the versatile Chris Atkin switched to stand-off to replace him. Hooker Andy Ackers was unavailable due to concussion protocols.

Wigan were without Kaide Ellis as he served the first of a three-match ban for a headbutt in the Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Warrington while loose forward Morgan Smithies was making his 100th appearance for the Warriors.

Story of the game

The visitors looked more likely to score in the opening stages, with the kicking game of scrum-half Smith proving to be Wigan's main attacking threat.

It was one such kick from Smith which created the game's first try in the 21st minute, the ball bouncing kindly for Shorrocks to collect and touch down. Smith's conversion attempt hit a post and bounced away.

It was a hard fought first half as both teams went toe-to-toe

Wigan looked to have scored a second try in the 27th minute but Miski was held up over the Salford tryline after taking a Smith kick to the corner.

Having struggled to create a chance in the first half, Salford made the most of a rare sight of the Wigan tryline eight minutes before half-time. Sneyd delayed his pass, enabling Hellewell to hit a great angle and score by the posts - them former's conversion made it 6-4.

Salford suffered a blow when full-back Ryan Brierley had to leave the field in the 26th minute after taking a knock as he tried to catch a high kick.

Salford Red Devils crossed the whitewash late in the second half through Hellewell

Just before half-time, Wigan regained the lead with their second try. Jai Field managed to evade a couple of tackles with a surging run into the Salford half and his pass found Farrell on his left in support to score. Smith again missed the conversion but Wigan held an 8-6 lead at the break.

Wigan scored within seven minutes of the restart to take a grip on the game. Smith took on the Salford defence before sending a pass right where Miski forced his way over. Smith converted brilliantly from the touchline to make it 14-6.

Farrell scored a second try in the 58th minute as he supported a break from Wardle before taking an inside pass and Smith's conversion made it 20-6.

As Salford threw caution to the wind in search of points, a loose pass was scooped up by winger Marshall and he raced 80 metres to the corner, scoring a try which Smith goaled.

The conversion meant Wigan overtook their local rivals Leigh on points difference.

What's next?

Wigan Warriors are at home on Friday June 30 against struggling Huddersfield Giants, with kick-off at 8pm. For Salford Red Devils, a trip to bottom of the table Wakefield Trinity is next, also on Friday June 30, with kick-off at 7.45pm.