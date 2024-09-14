St Helens 40-4 Castleford Tigers: Jon Bennison notches first Super League hat-trick in romp

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Castleford Tigers Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Castleford Tigers

Winger Jon Bennison scored his first Betfred Super League hat-trick as St Helens stepped up their play-off bid with a 40-4 win over Castleford.

Veteran winger Makinson, half-back Lewis Dodd and Sione Mata'utia will all have played for Saints for the last time at the Totally Wicked Stadium if Paul Wellens' team fail to secure a home semi-final.

But this eight-try win lifted St Helens into the top four before the final games of the round are completed over the weekend.

Bennison had already grabbed his treble before Makinson touched down after 65 minutes and, when George Delaney rounded off the try scoring late on, Mata'utia celebrated with an unlikely conversion.

Saints had a score to settle with their visitors after an 8-6 defeat at the Jungle in early July, which was one of the many low points in a so-far underwhelming campaign.

Paul Wellens' latest selection, however, had a more familiar look about it with Mark Percival, Dodd, former Tiger Daryl Clark and James Bell all restored to the 17-man squad.

And with all eyes on Makinson, wing partner Bennison took the opportunity to shine by touching down after nine and 26 minutes.

Showing a safe pair of hands, Bennison was less impressive with the boot. He converted when hooker Jake Burns ran onto Alex Walmsley's break to open the scoring with a third-minute touchdown, but he failed to improve his brace of tries.

Makinson's best moment to grab a first-half try came after 20 minutes but instead of attacking the line, he passed the ball inside to Jonny Lomax, who subsequently knocked on.

Burns was denied a second try by the video referee before Cas capitalised on their hosts' slackness and indiscipline in the final minute of the opening half.

Full-back Fletcher Rooney - the 18-year-old son of former Featherstone and Wakefield plater Jamie Rooney - reduced the arrears despite Lomax's attentions.

But any comeback hopes were quickly quashed at the start of the second period. Lomax unblocked the Castleford tryline defence from dummy half with Bennison this time adding the extras to make it 20-4.

And Saints' fifth try from Agnatius Passi after 55 minutes, which was converted again by Bennison, sealed the visitors' fate.

However, for the home faithful the best was yet to come. Percival supplied the pass to send Bennison diving over to complete his hat-trick after 62 minutes.

Three minutes later, Makinson celebrated a virtual walk-in try in the opposite corner to ensure a memorable moment if this was his home swansong before joining Catalans Dragons next season.

