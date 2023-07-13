St Helens 12-14 Catalans Dragons: Super League leaders hold off Saints to strengthen grip on top spot

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Catalans Dragons Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons further cemented their place at the top of the Betfred Super League table as they held out for a 14-12 win over St Helens at Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday evening.

A stunning length-of-the-field try from Tom Johnstone and a penalty and conversion from Adam Keighran put Catalans ahead in the third-versus-first clash, but Mark Percival's converted score ensured Saints trailed by just two points at half-time.

Matt Ikuvalu's converted try five minutes into the second half ultimately proved enough to seal the win as a valiant rearguard action from the French side prevented the hosts from completing a comeback despite Lewis Dodd's late score which ensured a grandstand finish.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The result ensured the 2021 League Leaders' Shield winners secured a first win over St Helens at this ground for seven years, while the reigning champions were left to count the cost of failed head injury assessments for key men James Roby and Mark Percival which rule them out of next week's Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final against Leigh Leopards.

Story of the game

Catalans' performance made it all the more remarkable that they had arrived on Merseyside smarting from last week's shock home loss to struggling Huddersfield Giants which had raised inevitable questions over their inability to stay the course.

With Sam Tomkins reverting to full-back in place of the injured Arthur Mourgue, the visitors set about erasing those doubts during a tight opening period in which they more than matched their opponents for muscle and flair.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Johnstone ran the length of pitch in an outstanding solo effort to get his 22nd try for Catalans this season Tom Johnstone ran the length of pitch in an outstanding solo effort to get his 22nd try for Catalans this season

Saints, creeping up the table after what has proved a sluggish campaign by their own high standards, gave nothing away for the opening quarter of an hour until a high tackle on Paul Seguier gave centre Keighran the chance to kick Catalans into a two-point lead.

Jack Welsby's persistence at the other end was rewarded with a repeat set inside the Catalans' 20, but a kick from Jonny Lomax was intercepted deep by Keighran, who sent Johnstone cruising down the wing where he crossed unchallenged for his 22nd try of the season.

Roby's exit summed up a frustrating start for the home side but they were doing little wrong, and bustled their way back into the contest when they pressed through three consecutive penalties before Percival latched onto Dodd's kick to touch down, before also kicking the extras.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin is confident St Helens' Joey Lussick will step up and prove a point after James Roby was forced off with a head injury along with Mark Percival in the defeat to Catalans Dragons. Jon Wilkin is confident St Helens' Joey Lussick will step up and prove a point after James Roby was forced off with a head injury along with Mark Percival in the defeat to Catalans Dragons.

The French side extended their lead five minutes after the break when Matt Ikuvalu squirmed over in the corner and Keighran's touchline conversion stretched their advantage to 14-6.

Having been denied by May, Hopoate finally unlocked the Dragons defence with a clever ball inside to send Dodd over with six minutes left.

Joey Lussick's kick made it a two-point game and Saints almost snatched it on the hooter when Hopoate blazed down the right but a costly mix-up with Konrad Hurrell saw the Tongan fling his final pass into touch.

What they said

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve McNamara felt a few on-field decisions went against his side which put their defence under unnecessary pressure but they managed to dig in to get the win over St Helens Steve McNamara felt a few on-field decisions went against his side which put their defence under unnecessary pressure but they managed to dig in to get the win over St Helens

"We were in front all the way through the game...but we had to overcome some adversity there. A few bits went against us, but we managed to find some spirit in there and win the game under pressure at the end.

"It could have gone either way, but it was a very semi-final-style game."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Wellens said there's not a lot between St Helens and Catalans and was proud of his team despite their loss Paul Wellens said there's not a lot between St Helens and Catalans and was proud of his team despite their loss

"I'm really proud of the team and their efforts. It was a red-hot game between two sides where there wasn't much between them.

"There are more games down the track and opportunities to pick up points. We're never happy when we lose a game - those are the standards we set ourselves - so naturally we are disappointed, but not in terms of the fact we went down fighting."

Player of the match Michael McIlorum

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Player of the match Michael McIlorum says Catalans need to keep grinding out results after defeating a tough St Helens side Player of the match Michael McIlorum says Catalans need to keep grinding out results after defeating a tough St Helens side

"It was tough and what we expected. They've won four titles in a row so coming here is always tough.

"We needed a good start...but we felt like we could get through the middle and we did in the end."

What's next?

St Helens are in Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final action next Saturday when they take on Leigh Leopards at the neutral venue of the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Catalans Dragons' next game is in Super League Round 20 when they host Salford Red Devils on Saturday July 29.