St Helens 34-6 Catalans: Saints put six on Dragons as Super League returns

Tommy Makinson celebrates after scoring an impressive individual try

Lachlan Coote scored 18 points as St Helens marked the return of Super League with a 34-6 victory over Catalans Dragons at Emerald Headingley.

Coote scored two tries and slotted ten points with the boot as the defending champions resumed the Super League season with an emphatic victory on Sunday.

James Bentley and Zeb Taia scored first-half tries for Saints, while Tommy Makinson and Alex Walmsley both powered over for brilliant solo scores after the break. James Maloney provided the Dragons' only try.

More to follow...