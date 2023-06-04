St Helens 48-6 Huddersfield Giants: Tommy Makinson stars as champions ease to Magic Weekend win

Tommy Makinson celebrates a try for St Helens against Huddersfield at Magic Weekend

A record-breaking showing from Tommy Makinson helped St Helens ease their way to a dominant 48-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants in the second game of Day 2 of the Betfred Super League's Magic Weekend.

The Giants had taken the lead in Newcastle through Kevin Naiqama's converted try against his old club, but Saints responded through Konrad Hurrell, the returning Mark Percival and Makinson to lead 16-6 at half time.

There was no let-up in the second half as Makinson added three more tries to his tally and kicked a total of seven goals for a total haul of 28 points - the most for an individual player in Magic Weekend history.

Hurrell crossed for a second try as well, along with Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Joey Lussick getting in on the act, as the defending champions moved level on points with sixth-placed Hull Kingston Rovers and left Huddersfield six points off the play-offs at the midway point of the campaign.

Story of the game

Both sides went into this match seeking a win to boost their play-off ambitions and it was Huddersfield who were first off the mark, with Tui Lolohea putting in a kick for ex-Saint Naiqama to chase and finish for a try converted by Jake Connor with six minutes gone.

The reigning champions hit back four minutes later though on the back of a kick of their own as Jack Welsby came up with possession and fed Hurrell for the centre to power his way over, dragging defenders with him as he dotted down.

Makinson was unable to convert, but St Helens hit the front midway through the first half with a flowing attack on the back of a set restart. Curtis Sironen made the inroads and then offloaded to Welsby, who had Percival on his inside shoulder to finish for a converted score on his return from a hamstring injury.

A yellow card to loose forward Yates for a dangerous tackle on Makinson in the 24th minute left the Giants temporarily down to 12 men and they were further hampered by Joe Greenwood being forced off due to a head injury.

Their task got harder seven minutes before the break as England international Makinson finished and converted his own try after full-back Welsby had sent him diving over on the right, with St Helens leading by 10 points as the half-time hooter sounded.

The second half was only four minutes old when Saints surged even further ahead, this time through McCarthy-Scarsbrook taking a pass from Dodd and racing over, and they were unfortunate not to add another when Makinson had a try ruled out for a forward pass in the build-up.

The 31-year-old did get his second in the 48th minute, taking a pass from Jonny Lomax to finish close to the corner post for a try which he also converted, and that was followed just three minutes later by Hurrell smashing his way through to make it a double for the afternoon.

Makinson's hat-trick try piled more misery onto the Giants and he went on to make it four with an unconverted try 14 minutes from time, along with laying on the assist for interchange hooker Lussick in the 75th minute after Welsby's break from inside his own half - allowing Makinson to convert and complete his record points total.

What they said

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

"If I am honest, the way we trained on Thursday and Saturday morning, I sensed we had a performance like this coming.

"Ultimately you have to go there and make it happen and I thought the players were incredible today. I wouldn't say it is a warning but it is a sign we are a team determined for more success."

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson

"I thought they were outstanding today and we were nowhere near good enough. They were a different level to us.

"I just don't think we have ourselves a chance after half time. I know what has been going wrong but we will be better going forward."

Player of the match Tommy Makinson

"We wanted to get a good result and show everyone that we are in for a good back half [of the regular season].

"You come to a game and you think it is going to be a tough game and for a period it was tough. It was one result for us and we need to build from that.

What's next?

St Helens now face their greatest rivals Wigan Warriors at home on Friday, June 9 (8pm) in a match which is live on Sky Sports. Huddersfield are also live on Sky Sports the following day when they travel to Warrington Wolves (5pm).