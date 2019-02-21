St Helens vs Leeds: Saints coach Justin Holbrook wary of Rhinos on the rise

Justin Holbrook says Leeds Rhinos come into the game with confidence

Justin Holbrook is wary of a Leeds team on the rise as St Helens look to make it three wins out of three at the start of the Betfred Super League season on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

The new-look Rhinos, who are playing their first four fixtures away from home to allow re-development work to continue at Headingley, picked up their first win under coach Dave Furner at the third attempt at Salford last Sunday.

"The Rhinos will come with confidence after that win," Holbrook said. "They had a bit of a slow start but that's to be expected when you have a new coach and new players. They will, of course, get better over time as their new guys gel together.

"They have recruited well from the NRL, with Trent Merrin and Konrad Hurrell, to add to some of the dangerous guys they already have in their team like Jack Walker.

"I am happy how we have started the season and we want to continue that this week against a tough opponent, who generally plays well at our stadium. We will need to be on our game as always against them to get the two points.

"We don't want to give them the freedom to play. We want to be on our game defensively and slow down their quick style of play down, as well as execute our own plays in attack."

St Helens did not play last week due to the World Club Challenge match between Wigan and Sydney, and though Holbrook said the early timing of the fixture wasn't to his side's benefit, the training session they had with the Roosters in the build-up somewhat made up for it.

"The break is probably not ideal after round two but it's forced upon so we have to just get on with it," said Holbrook. "We have trained as normal and we have benefited from the Roosters session which gave some our young players a great experience of being able to train against an NRL team."

Holbrook has named scrum-half Danny Richardson - who played for Leigh last Sunday - in his 19-man squad, but looks likely to stick with the team that won at Wakefield last time out.

Leeds bring back second-rower Liam Sutcliffe and prop Mikolaj Oledzki after they missed the win at Salford on Sunday through illness and injury respectively, but James Donaldson is unavailable after suffering concussion at Salford.

Teams

St Helens' 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kevin Naiqama, Joseph Paulo, Mark Percival, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley.

Leeds Rhinos' 19-man squad: Tom Briscoe, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ash Handley, Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea, Trent Merrin, Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker, Stevie Ward, Kallum Watkins.