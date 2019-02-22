St Helens 27-22 Leeds Rhinos: Alex Walmsley scores twice to preserve Saints' perfect start

4:46 Highlights from the Totally Wicked Stadium as Saints continued their unbeaten start to the season with victory over Leeds Rhinos Highlights from the Totally Wicked Stadium as Saints continued their unbeaten start to the season with victory over Leeds Rhinos

England prop forwards Alex Walmsley and Luke Thompson powered St Helens to a third-straight win at the start of the Betfred Super League season as they claimed a 27-22 comeback victory at home to Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds looked to have turned the game on its head with a spell of 20 unanswered points to lead 22-10 at half-time, but Saints' front-row pair demonstrated exceptional brute force to score three tries between them to pave the way for the win.

In a gripping finish to a thoroughly-entertaining match, Leeds had a try from Tui Lolohea disallowed seven minutes from the end as Saints hung on to maintain their 100 per cent record.

St Helens' Alex Walmsley celebrates his first try with Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

The Rhinos played their part in a cracking contest and will be hoping their enterprising play will be rewarded on their return to a new-look Headingley next Friday, after playing their opening four matches away from home.

Saints suffered a major blow within two minutes when star centre Kevin Naiqama went off with a head injury, but they were gifted two tries in the first eight minutes.

First, Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell fumbled Theo Fages' grubber kick five metres from his own line and the Frenchman re-gathered to force his way over for the opening score.

Kallum Watkins began the first-half fightback by going over in the corner

Then, Leeds prop Nathaniel Peteru palmed down Mark Percival's pass close to the line and that enabled stand-off Jonny Lomax to touch down.

Percival added a conversion to make it 10-0 but full-back Jack Walker sparked the fightback when he worked his captain Kallum Watkins over for a 12th-minute try.

Leeds lost loose forward Stevie Ward to a knee injury and Saints had a try disallowed for a ball steal, before the visitors stormed in front largely through the efforts of Tongan powerhouse Hurrell.

Leeds' Konrad Hurrell makes a break during the game with St Helens

St Helens back-row forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, who was forced into the role of makeshift centre following the loss of Naiqama, was helpless to stop a rampaging Hurrell as the Rhinos drew level after 22 minutes.

Lolohea, clearly benefiting from goal-kicking tuition by Kevin Sinfield, added the conversion from the left touchline to edge his side in front, after landing his first from the other side.

Leeds managed to retain possession and put their hosts' defence under enormous pressure, particularly through their lethal left edge.

Leeds' Ash Handley celebrates his try with Konrad Hurrell and Richie Myler

Hurrell and Ash Handley were both denied tries for forward passes but the combination proved clinical after 32 minutes when the big centre worked his winger over for his 11th try in eight games against St Helens.

Lolohea was off target for the first time but he added a third conversion four minutes before half-time after substitute prop Mikolaj Oledzki powered his way over for a close-range try as the visitors established a 12-point advantage.

Whatever coach Justin Holbrook said during the interval did the trick, for Saints were a side transformed at the start of the second half, largely down to the efforts of Walmsley.

St Helens' Luke Thompson celebrates his try with Joseph Paulo

The big man charged over for his first try since September 2017 from James Roby's inside pass and - three minutes later - swatted off four defenders on a powerful run to the line for his second.

Not to be outdone by his front-row colleague, Thompson made light of the Rhinos' tackling to score an opportunist try after 61 minutes and Lachlan Coote, having taken over the goal-kicking duties, extended St Helens' lead to 26-22.

There were chances at both ends but the only other score was a last-minute drop goal from Roby.

Match reaction

St Helens head coach Holbrook was delighted with his players' response in the second period, with Leeds denied from adding to their 22 points.

He said: "It was a strange game. I felt we were on top early in the first half and then Leeds dominated the rest of the half and we had to fight hard. I'm really happy to come away with the win tonight.

"We had to scramble hard. I thought Jonny [Lomax] was unfortunate not to score a try but to keep them scoreless in the second half is a huge credit to our players."

Leeds Rhinos head coach David Furner was proud of his side's efforts as they fell short despite suffering injuries to key personnel both before and during the contest.

He said: "We gave a tremendous effort. We lost Stevie Ward, Jack Walker went off injured and we lost Parcell before the game, but we still had an opportunity to win.

"We've been building and making improvements each week. I know the boys are disappointed but I told them to keep their heads up given the situation we were put in.

"I can't answer that [on the referee calls]. I'll go through the same process as before, and we want to take those decisions away.

"I was very proud of the team and I think the fans should be proud of the team."