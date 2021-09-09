Super League: St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos talking points and team news

St Helens and Leeds face off in Friday's live Super League match

We look at what's being said and team news ahead of Friday night's live Super League clash between St Helens and Leeds...

Saints reset targets in top-two push

Both St Helens and Catalans Dragons had men sin-binned in their dramatic clash at Magic Weekend, although the disciplinary outcomes which followed from the match review panel on Monday were different for each.

Saints saw Agnatius Paasi suspended for two matches for a high tackle on Samisoni Langi which left the centre down needing lengthy treatment before being stretchered, but Sam Kasiano received no further punishment for dangerous contact with James Bentley.

The club opted not to appeal Paasi's ban and while Woolf accepted there was no malice on the part of Kasiano, he was perplexed by the decision not to ban the prop after Bentley suffered a back injury which could mean the Leeds-bound second row has played his last game for the team.

"We have rules in place to protect the players and the MRP are put in place to ensure those rules are upheld," Woolf said. "My personal opinion is I feel James Bentley has been let down in this instance.

"I'm not sitting here trying to get Sam Kasiano charged because accidents happen in our game. I don't think there was any intent, but James Bentley was put into a difficult position and a serious injury has come from that."

The 31-30 defeat to Catalans at Newcastle ensured St Helens can no longer claim the League Leaders' Shield, although they are still bidding to make certain of finishing second to secure home advantage for the semi-finals.

The Rhinos, on the other hand, head to Totally Wicked Stadium in a good position to clinch a top-six berth and maybe even finish about fourth-placed Wigan Warriors, with Woolf expecting them to pose the same challenge as recent previous opponents.

"I love the fact over the last four weeks we've played, outside ourselves, the three best teams in the competition and if I look at Leeds, I'd say they're the fourth-best," Woolf said.

"There is a lot of motivation for this game and that's without looking at how we feel after the Catalans game at the weekend. I know our blokes can't wait to get back out there on the field in another big game and play really well."

Rhinos 'in a good spot'

Like their opponents on Friday, Leeds went all the way to the second period of golden point extra-time in their Magic clash with Hull FC.

Kruise Leeming's first-ever drop goal in the second period of golden point extra-time gave Leeds Rhinos' prospects of reaching the Super League play-offs a huge boost Kruise Leeming's first-ever drop goal in the second period of golden point extra-time gave Leeds Rhinos' prospects of reaching the Super League play-offs a huge boost

Kruise Leeming's first-ever drop goal sealed a 25-24 win and that result saw the Rhinos take a big step closer to clinching a play-off spot.

Head coach Richard Agar was left in no doubt about the important of that as they head to Totally Wicked Stadium for their penultimate game of the regular season.

"The magnitude of the game in the context of the season was a big one," Agar said. "There are so many permutations about what can happen now, but out of the teams jockeying for spots...then it puts us in the strongest position and we absolutely control our own fate from hereon in.

"There is a quirk of results and points difference which could leave us out of the play-off spots, but it has put us in a good spot at this stage of the year."

Richard Agar is impressed with the character shown by his Leeds side

Agar's men have done it the hard way at time this year, with Covid-19 problems, injuries to key players and what the 49-year-old feels are harsh disciplinary outcomes affecting the squad in various instances.

Nevertheless, the Rhinos boss believes the character in his team has seen them through tough situations.

"It would have finished a lot of teams, what we've had to go through, but you saw at the weekend the spirit and determination in those championship rounds was very strong," Agar said.

"The message is: We've had plenty thrown at us and we've had it tough, but we've hung in there and we will keep hanging in there and giving it a crack so we're right in there at the exciting part of the year."

Team news

St Helens' Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is unavailable for the clash with Leeds

As well as Paasi being banned and Bentley out injured, St Helens are without Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, leading to Woolf only naming a 20-man squad. However, skipper James Roby is fit to play, while Josh Eaves and Dan Norman come into the squad.

Leeds are without at least 10 players due to a combination of injury and suspension, with King Vuniyayawa and Rob Lui joining those sidelined. Hooker Corey Johnson is named in Agar's 21-man squad for the first time, though, and Alex Sutcliffe could make a first appearance since April.

Named squads

St Helens: Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joel Thompson, Morgan Knowles, Sione Mata'utia, Kyle Amor, Jack Welsby, Aaron Smith, Joe Batchelor, Lewis Dodd, Jake Wingfield, Josh Eaves, Dan Norman, Ben Davies.

Leeds Rhinos: Tom Briscoe, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Bodene Thompson, Alex Sutcliffe, Sam Walter, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jarrod O'Connor, Jack Broadbent, Corey Hall, Levi Edwards, Morgan Gannon, Corey Johnson.