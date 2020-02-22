St Helens 12-20 Sydney: Brave Saints fall short against Roosters

Joseph Manu (left) scored twice against Super League champions St Helens

St Helens were left to rue missed opportunities as they were beaten 20-12 by Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge on Saturday.

The Roosters made history with the win, becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Club Challenge titles.

Saints had taken an early lead when Luke Thomson crashed over after taking an inside pass from Theo Fages, but the Roosters hit back with tries from Joseph Manu and Daniel Tupou to take an 8-6 lead into the break.

Manu then went over for his second to make it 12-6 shortly after the hour mark, before a Luke Keary try and Sio Siua Taukeiaho penalty sealed the victory for the NRL premiers, with Alex Walmsley's 77th-minute try coming too late to spark a comeback.

