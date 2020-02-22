Other matches

Sat 22nd February

World Club Series

  • St Helens vs Sydney Roosters
  • 7:45pm Saturday 22nd February
  • Totally Wicked Stadium  
FT

St Helens 12

Tries: Thompson (6), Walmsley (78)
Conversions: Makinson (7,78)

Sydney 20

Tries: Tupou (11), Manu (20,61), Keary (68)
Conversions: Taukeiaho (69,73)

Report

St Helens 12-20 Sydney: Brave Saints fall short against Roosters

Last Updated: 22/02/20 9:46pm

Joseph Manu (left) scored twice against Super League champions St Helens
Joseph Manu (left) scored twice against Super League champions St Helens

St Helens were left to rue missed opportunities as they were beaten 20-12 by Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge on Saturday.

The Roosters made history with the win, becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Club Challenge titles.

Saints had taken an early lead when Luke Thomson crashed over after taking an inside pass from Theo Fages, but the Roosters hit back with tries from Joseph Manu and Daniel Tupou to take an 8-6 lead into the break.

Also See:

Manu then went over for his second to make it 12-6 shortly after the hour mark, before a Luke Keary try and Sio Siua Taukeiaho penalty sealed the victory for the NRL premiers, with Alex Walmsley's 77th-minute try coming too late to spark a comeback.

More to follow...

©2020 Sky UK