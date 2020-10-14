Other matches

Thu 15th October

Betfred Super League

  • St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity
  • 7:45pm Thursday 15th October
  • Halliwell Jones Stadium  

Preview

Super League: St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity talking points

Watch reigning champions St Helens take on Wakefield Trinity in Thursday's Super League match live on Sky Sports Mix. Kick-off is at 7.45pm

Last Updated: 14/10/20 5:54pm

St Helens and Wakefield face off in Thursday's live Super League match
St Helens and Wakefield face off in Thursday's live Super League match

Chris Chester is confident Wakefield Trinity can break their post-lockdown duck when they take on leaders St Helens on Thursday.

Chester's men achieved something of a moral victory against the Super League champions at Headingley last Friday when they went down 20-16.

And the Trinity coach believes it is a good time to play Saints again, this time at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium in a match which is live on Sky Sports.

St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity

October 15, 2020, 7:45pm

Live on

"We know a little bit more about them," Chester said. "There are some parts of our game that we need to fix up, particularly our right edge which has leaked a few tries over the last few weeks.

"I thought there were some real positive moves forward last week. It was probably the best performance we've had since lockdown.

"For large parts of the game we were pretty good. I'm frustrated that we can't do that week in, week out, but the squad is more than capable of getting a result."
Lachlan Coote scores twice as Saints come from behind to beat Wakefield in the Betfred Super League.
Lachlan Coote scores twice as Saints come from behind to beat Wakefield in the Betfred Super League.

Chester is considering recalling prop Chris Green in the only change to the team for what will now be the only Super League match on Thursday evening following the postponement of Wigan Warriors' clash with Catalans Dragons due to three positive coronavirus tests for the Cherry and Whites.

Meanwhile, Saints could give a debut to 19-year-old loose forward Jake Wingfield, an academy product who joined up with the first-team squad at the start of the year but suffered a serious ACL injury.

He is in line to feature with James Graham currently self-isolating due to coming into contact with someone with Covid-19, while Aaron Smith or Lewis Dodd could get another opportunity off the interchange bench.

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf was impressed with what he saw from Wakefield last week, but wants to see an improved performance from his team as he expects exactly the same from the bottom-of-the-table team.

"They played really confidently, they played with a lot of energy and they certainly showed up to compete," Woolf told Saints TV.

"We need to make sure we take our lessons, and we get our own mindset and our own approach right.

"That was the challenge last week and the challenge again this week, and we need to do a better job of it."

