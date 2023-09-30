Megan Wellens
Super League Eliminators: St Helens into semi-finals after tough 16-8 victory over Warrington Wolves
Tries from Lewis Dodd, Tommy Makinson, plus four conversion from Mark Percival helped St Helens to their 16-0 win; Warrington Wolves replied through Connor Wrench and the boot of Stefan Ratchford but the reigning champions were too strong
Last Updated: 30/09/23 3:17pm
St Helens showed their strength to secure a spot in the Super League semi-finals with a tough 16-8 win over Warrington Wolves.
It was a clash laced with emotion for the home outfit as James Roby ran out for his final home appearance alongside fellow St Helens stalwart Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and their side delivered in a pressurised clash.
A converted try from Lewis Dodd plus a Mark Percival penalty was the only scoring from a breathless first half, Warrington scrambling and fighting well as St Helens kept trying to threaten in attack.
With Saints taking an 8-0 lead in the second half, Warrington struck back quickly through Connor Wrench but the reigning champions then quickly replied through Tommy Makinson, another penalty from Mark Percival then sealing the 16-8 victory.
Ill discipline cost both sides as Alex Walmsley and Joe Bullock both saw yellow for dangerous tackles but the Saints stood firmer and now head to face the Catalans Dragons in the semi-finals on October 6.
Story of the match
The atmosphere was as electric as it ever is when these two sides meet, the Wolves fans keeping their side alive as St Helens kept threatening their line, breaking through four times in total in the first half.
The breakthrough finally came for the hosts on the 25th minute as James Bell's pass sent Curtis Sironen through a gap and he kept his eyes up to send the pass back inside to Dodd, Percival adding the extras to give his side a 6-0 lead.
With less than five minutes remaining in the first half, a dangerous tackle by Josh Drinkwater on Jack Welsby gave St Helens a penalty, Percival converting to increase Saints' advantage to 8-0 at the half-time break.
Warrington brought themselves straight back into the contest early in the second half as Wrench found a huge break and sold the dummy to go over in the corner, Ratchord adding the extras to make it a two-point game.
Score Summary: St Helens 16-8 Warrington Wolves
St Helens: Tries: Lewis Dodd (25), Tommy Makinson (56); Conversions: Mark Percival (26, 36, 58, 73)
Warrington Wolves: Tries: Connor Wrench (42); Conversions: Stefan Ratchford (43, 53)
St Helens were then under extra pressure as Walmsley was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle on Jordan Crowther, a penalty from a Roby high shot giving Ratchford an easy chance to bring the game all square with less than 30 minutes remaining.
Despite some significant Warrington pressure, St Helens hit back through Makinson on the 56th minute as Welsby kept the ball alive to help the winger go over, Percival adding the extras to give St Helens a 14-8 lead.
Bullock was then sent to the sin bin for Warrington for a high shot on Matty Lees as the Wolves started to feel the pressure, with another high shot from Matty Russell on Jon Bennison gifting St Helens a penalty and Percial showing nerves of steel to take the lead out to eight points with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Warrington kept chancing their arm but the St Helens defence stood strong to seal the win they wanted for Roby and McCarthy-Scarsbrook and that all-important semi-final spot, while keeping alive their hopes of a fifth straight Grand Final victory.
What they said
St Helens head coach Paul Wellens: "It was attritional. Play-off games can be like that.
"I do think we left some points out there if I am honest, but that is what play-off games are like.
"They are able to dig deep and they managed to do that a number of times today.
"I think when you have been successful for a long period there is just high expectations of you.
"It is a toss of a coin next week. We have a number of tight games with Catalans this year.
"We know exactly what we are coming up against, but we are looking forward to it."
Warrington Wolves interim head coach Gary Chambers: "We had a right dig, but just the real smart stuff at key times. We just allowed them to make too many yards down the field.
"There is lots to learn from that. I can't fault their effort.
"We will come back again stronger next year."
What's Next?
St Helens will now travel to face the Catalans Dragons on Friday in the semi-finals, live on Sky Sports, as they look to continue their quest of five Grand Finals in a row.
Wigan Warriors now will face Hull KR in their semi-final clash on Saturday, October 7.