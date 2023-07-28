St Helens 8-18 York Valkyrie: Storming second half sees visitors fight back to claim Women's Super League win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between St Helens and York Valkyrie Highlights of the Women's Super League match between St Helens and York Valkyrie

A superb second-half performance saw York Valkyrie fight back from 8-0 behind to blow hosts St Helens away 18-8 as part of a women's and men's Super League double-header, live on Sky Sports.

St Helens skipper Jodie Cunningham scored a try in addition to two Amy Taylor penalties in a first half completely dominated by Saints, despite losing Paige Travis to the sin-bin for a dangerous lift tackle.

The second half proved altogether different, however, as ruthlessness in attack from York saw Lacey Owen, Liv Gale and Tara Jane Stanley all cross for tries by the 50th minute mark.

Stanley, who was the standout player on the pitch in the pivotal second half, also added a late penalty to ensure victory.

The win for Lindsay Anfield's charges marked revenge for last week's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to St Helens, in which they fell to defeat by a single point.

The victory means York remain top of the table, stretching their lead at the summit to five points, and also mark their first victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Reaction