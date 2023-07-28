St Helens 8-18 York Valkyrie: Storming second half sees visitors fight back to claim Women's Super League win
Lacey Owen, Liv Gale and Tara Jane Stanley score tries as York Valkyrie fight from 8-0 behind to beat St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium in Friday's women's and men's Super League double-header, live on Sky Sports; Jodie Cunningham scores for Saints in defeat
Last Updated: 28/07/23 9:39pm
Highlights of the Women's Super League match between St Helens and York Valkyrie
A superb second-half performance saw York Valkyrie fight back from 8-0 behind to blow hosts St Helens away 18-8 as part of a women's and men's Super League double-header, live on Sky Sports.
St Helens skipper Jodie Cunningham scored a try in addition to two Amy Taylor penalties in a first half completely dominated by Saints, despite losing Paige Travis to the sin-bin for a dangerous lift tackle.
Jodie Cunningham bundled over as St Helens struck first against York in the Women's Super League
St Helens' Paige Travis received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in their Women's Super League clash with York
The second half proved altogether different, however, as ruthlessness in attack from York saw Lacey Owen, Liv Gale and Tara Jane Stanley all cross for tries by the 50th minute mark.
Lacey Owen's try saw York reduce the deficit against St Helens in the Women's Super League
Liv Gale took advantage of a mistake as York took the lead against St Helens into the second half
Stanley, who was the standout player on the pitch in the pivotal second half, also added a late penalty to ensure victory.