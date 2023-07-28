Other matches

Fri 28th July

Women's Super League

  • St Helens Ladies vs York Valkyrie
  • 5:30pm Friday 28th July
FT

St Helens 8

York Valkyrie 18

St Helens 8-18 York Valkyrie: Storming second half sees visitors fight back to claim Women's Super League win

Lacey Owen, Liv Gale and Tara Jane Stanley score tries as York Valkyrie fight from 8-0 behind to beat St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium in Friday's women's and men's Super League double-header, live on Sky Sports; Jodie Cunningham scores for Saints in defeat

Last Updated: 28/07/23 9:39pm

Highlights of the Women's Super League match between St Helens and York Valkyrie

Highlights of the Women's Super League match between St Helens and York Valkyrie

A superb second-half performance saw York Valkyrie fight back from 8-0 behind to blow hosts St Helens away 18-8 as part of a women's and men's Super League double-header, live on Sky Sports.

St Helens skipper Jodie Cunningham scored a try in addition to two Amy Taylor penalties in a first half completely dominated by Saints, despite losing Paige Travis to the sin-bin for a dangerous lift tackle.

Jodie Cunningham bundled over as St Helens struck first against York in the Women's Super League

Jodie Cunningham bundled over as St Helens struck first against York in the Women's Super League
St Helens' Paige Travis received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in their Women's Super League clash with York

St Helens' Paige Travis received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in their Women's Super League clash with York

The second half proved altogether different, however, as ruthlessness in attack from York saw Lacey Owen, Liv Gale and Tara Jane Stanley all cross for tries by the 50th minute mark.

Lacey Owen's try saw York reduce the deficit against St Helens in the Women's Super League

Lacey Owen's try saw York reduce the deficit against St Helens in the Women's Super League
Liv Gale took advantage of a mistake as York took the lead against St Helens into the second half

Liv Gale took advantage of a mistake as York took the lead against St Helens into the second half

Stanley, who was the standout player on the pitch in the pivotal second half, also added a late penalty to ensure victory.

A brilliant piece of footwork from Tara-Jane Stanley saw York move further ahead versus St Helens

A brilliant piece of footwork from Tara-Jane Stanley saw York move further ahead versus St Helens

The win for Lindsay Anfield's charges marked revenge for last week's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to St Helens, in which they fell to defeat by a single point.

The victory means York remain top of the table, stretching their lead at the summit to five points, and also mark their first victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Reaction

York Valkyrie director of rugby Lindsay Anfield and player of the match Elisa Akpa were delighted following their 18-8 win over St Helens in the Women's Super League

York Valkyrie director of rugby Lindsay Anfield and player of the match Elisa Akpa were delighted following their 18-8 win over St Helens in the Women's Super League

