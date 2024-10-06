St Helens 8-18 York: Valkyrie crowned 2024 Women's Super League champions after dominant Grand Final victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League Grand Final between St Helens and York Valkyrie Highlights of the Women's Super League Grand Final between St Helens and York Valkyrie

York Valkyire became the first team to win back-to-back Women's Super League titles with a dominant 18-8 victory over St Helens in the Grand Final.

St Helens took in a slender two-point lead at the break after a frenetic first half, a Leah Burke try and two Faye Gaskin penalties giving them the advantage.

York Valkyrie hit back through a converted Lacey Owen effort but went in 8-6 down, their own errors costing them.

However, the Valkyrie came out in the second half and immediately took charge, tries from Eboni Partington and Kelsey Gentles, plus huge conversions from Rhiannion Marshall giving them an 18-8 lead that St Helens could not counter.

It means York Valkyrie are the first club to go back-to-back in the competition as they denied St Helens the treble.

Story of the game

In front of a loud and big crowd at the Totally Wicked Stadium, the nerves were getting to both teams early on, causing real chances to turn into missed chances through handling errors as both sides chased history in their own right.

Saints finally found their breakthrough 11 minutes in after a big hit from Paige Travis caused a knock-on, the loop pass out wide from Travis once again then allowing Burke to use her sheer pace to go diving over in the corner for the 4-0 lead.

However, it was not long until York hit back, Saints full-back Beri Salihi allowing the kick to bounce and Owen to pounce on it, putting on the step and fending off three defenders to go in under the sticks, Izzy Brennan adding the extras for a 6-4 advantage.

Huge defensive efforts from the Valkyrie put St Helens on the backfoot, but their own errors continued to cost them and as Gentles was penalised twice for a high tackle then a ball steal, Gaskin duly obliged to send the penalties over the sticks and give the hosts an 8-6 lead at half-time.

Despite being down at the break, York came out for the second half ready to fight and immediately made an impact, Partington powering over in the corner in the 43rd minute and Marshall converting for a 12-8 lead as the rain set in.

As Valkyrie then continued to dominate the battle, St Helens did not have the answers and continued to stutter under the high ball, Gentles burrowing over in the 55th minute and Marshall sending over a clutch conversion for the 18-8 advantage.

St Helens kept trying to find the breakthrough but were outdone in the effort areas, the result being confirmed and pandemonium ensuing, the emotions overflowing as York Valkyrie realised they had just made history.

What they said

Player-of-the-match Georgie Hetherington to Sky Sports...

"I am lost for words, I am just so emotional. I don't deserve this, this is for all them girls out there.

"Everybody wrote us off. Don't write off the Valkyrie because we will come back and get you!"

York Valkyrie head coach Lindsay Anfield to Sky Sports...

"We were really nervous. We just knew we had to go out there and bully them in defence. That was the only way we were going to win the game.

"The last 20 minutes we just knew we had to see it out. It was a big team performance. I am so proud of them all.

"We are a small club but we are trying to put it on the map. We are trying to do everything we can to put girls' and women's rugby on the map in the area."

What's next?

The Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The match will kick-off at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

