Wakefield Trinity 12-28 Castleford Tigers: Greg Eden hat-trick gives Cas edge in Super League relegation battle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers. Highlights of the Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

Greg Eden’s hat-trick for Castleford Tigers saw them steal a march on relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity with a 28-12 win in a tense Betfred Super League derby at Be Well Support Stadium.

Recent signing Charbel Tasipale's first try for the Tigers had given the visitors the lead in new head coach Danny Ward's first game in charge, but Trinity turned that around after Max Jowitt and Josh Griffin - on his return to the club - both went over.

However, the Tigers were 16-6 in front at half-time thanks to back-to-back tries from Eden and moved further ahead nine minutes after the restart after Alex Foster finished a length-of-the-field attack.

Griffin, who had another try ruled out in the first half, pulled one back for Trinity soon after to give them hope. Yet they were unable to claw back any more as Widdop's penalty and Eden's 150th career try to complete his haul on the hooter ensured Cas moved two points clear of Wakefield.

Story of the game

Castleford's win, bolstered by eight points from the dependable boot of Gareth Widdop, ended a five-match losing streak that had accounted for Ward's predecessor Andy Last and takes them back two points clear with five games to play.

The Tigers, featuring ex-Leeds Rhinos star Blake Austin in their halves for the first time, started the scoring after eight minutes when Liam Watts beat Luke Gale to tip on Jacob Miller's high kick and Lebanon international Tasipale squeezed it onto the line.

Former Hull FC man Griffin touched down on the end of Gale's deflected kick but the try was ruled out for offside. Yet the hosts finally made their pressure tell in the 28th minute when Jowitt sold a dummy and surged into the corner after Foster had been penalised for going high on the busy Tom Lineham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Castleford score a sensational end-to-end try as Alex Foster finishes off a brilliant move which sees Cas extend their lead over Wakefield Castleford score a sensational end-to-end try as Alex Foster finishes off a brilliant move which sees Cas extend their lead over Wakefield

Within three minutes, Griffin finished off another good move that was created by the persistence of David Fifita, but just when Wakefield looked to have assumed command they lost focus and let Cas hit back.

Joe Westerman drove through the Trinity line before sending the ball left for Eden to scoot over in the corner, and two minutes later Eden touched down in almost identical fashion after Griffin coughed up the costly error under pressure from Austin.

Widdop's second successful conversion gave Castleford an eight-point half-time cushion and 10 minutes into the second half the visitors had stretched their lead to 14.

The impressive Tasipale snatched Gale's kick on the last and careered 60 metres up field before spreading the ball left where Foster stepped inside and jinked over for his side's fourth try.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Greg Eden enjoyed a memorable night as Castleford Tigers defeated Wakefield Trinity in the Betfred Super League Greg Eden enjoyed a memorable night as Castleford Tigers defeated Wakefield Trinity in the Betfred Super League

Wakefield gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Griffin responded within three minutes with his second try of the night, but Jowitt's third miss with the boot was proving costly as the deficit stayed in double figures.

Lineham's effort in the corner was ruled out for a forward pass to increase Wakefield's misery, and after Widdop kicked two following a high tackle, Eden rounded off a night to remember for the travelling fans.

What they said

Castleford head coach Danny Ward

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Castleford Tigers head coach Danny Ward believes the win over Wakefield Trinity gives his team an 'advantage' as the fight for survival continues Castleford Tigers head coach Danny Ward believes the win over Wakefield Trinity gives his team an 'advantage' as the fight for survival continues

"It gives us a bit of an advantage. There are still five games to go and lots of rugby to be played, but we saw some signs there that the boys have got a bit of fight in them.

"We had to show some resilience...and we had to come through some tough times there, and we came out the other side."

Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth insists his team have not given up hope in the fight for Betfred Super League survival Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth insists his team have not given up hope in the fight for Betfred Super League survival

"It was a tough one to take, but I thought Cas were a lot more clinical when they got their opportunities.

"It's not over yet. It has obviously given Castleford a bit of room between us, but there are five games to go and we're not giving up."

Player of the match Joe Westerman

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Player of the Match Joe Westerman said Castleford Tigers' win over Wakefield Trinity was massive for the club and the town Player of the Match Joe Westerman said Castleford Tigers' win over Wakefield Trinity was massive for the club and the town

"It's massive for us - it's massive for us as a town as well. We dug deep for each other and if you do that, you come out with wins.

"I know the boys were feeling a bit of pressure, but we dug in for each other."

What's next?

Wakefield travel to play-off chasing Salford Red Devils in Round 23 of the Super League regular season on Friday, August 25 (7.45pm).

Castleford are in action on the same night when they host reigning champions St Helens (8pm).