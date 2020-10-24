Super League: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull Kingston Rovers talking points

Chris Chester is looking forward to Wakefield playing at home on Sunday

Chris Chester is relieved Wakefield Trinity will be finally back on home turf when they take on Hull Kingston Rovers in the battle of Super League's bottom two on Sunday.

The two teams are locked on three wins apiece at the foot of the table, having both played 15 of their scheduled 20 matches.

Wakefield, who ended a 10-match losing run with victory over Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, have the benefit of home advantage as they prepare to play at Mobile Rocket Stadium for the first time in seven months and head coach Chester is pleased to be back at home even if it is behind closed doors.

"I can't see there being any double-headers here at Belle Vue but it is nice to be on a pitch you are familiar with and that you train on every day," Chester said.

"It is a shame there are no fans but it is certainly a step in the right direction.

"It is nice for the players to get a few home games under our belt. We have only played at home twice in the league all year.

"We have not been at home since the start of the year, so it is a nice change."

Bill Tupou is back for Wakefield to face Hull KR

Chester makes three changes to the team that beat Huddersfield. Centre Bill Tupou has recovered from injury to take over from Jack Croft, while winger Innes Senior returns after being unable to play against his parent club and hooker Brad Walker is set for his debut.

Assistant David Hodgson will again be in charge of Hull KR on match day with head coach Tony Smith continuing to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had coronavirus.

Rovers, who have won just twice since the Super League season resumed in August, are aiming to complete the double following their 30-12 win over Trinity on the opening weekend in January.

They go into Sunday's match on the back of a 38-24 defeat to Castleford Tigers on Thursday evening and Hodgson wants to see a much-improved start this time around.

"We showed a lot of grit to get back into the game, but we need to stop giving teams a bit of a start," Hodgson said.

"We showed we can play rugby at times and score some nice points, but we need to fix a few things up at the start of a game.

"When you give a quality side like Cas a head start it's tough to drag it back. In the last 10 minutes I thought we had a chance but I think scoreboard pressure got to us."

Forwards Nathaniel Peteru, Dan Murray, Kyle Trout and Harvey Livett, half-backs Jamie Ellis and Ryan Brierley and outside back Will Tate while prop George King is set to face his old club.

Wakefield Trinity: Alex Walker, Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou, Reece Lyne, Ben Jones-Bishop, Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Kyle Wood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Chris Green, Adam Tangata, Jordy Crowther, Max Jowitt, Brad Walker, Ryan Hampshire, Yusuf Aydin, Kelepi Tanginoa, Innes Senior, Eddie Battye.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Ben Crooks, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Jordan Abdull, Robbie Mulhern, Harvey Livett, Dean Hadley, George Lawler, Dan Murray, Kyle Trout, Will Dagger, Mikey Lewis, Nick Rawsthorne, Matty Gee, Will Maher, Elliot Minchella, Jamie Ellis, Ryan Brierley, Nathaniel Peteru, Will Tate, Rowan Milnes, George King.