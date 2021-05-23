Super League: Liam Kay double helps Wakefield Trinity to 28-12 win over Hull KR

1:50 Wakefield Trinity got their first win of the season as they beat Hull KR 28-12 at the Mobile Rocket Stadium Wakefield Trinity got their first win of the season as they beat Hull KR 28-12 at the Mobile Rocket Stadium

Winger Liam Kay touched down twice as Wakefield Trinity defeated Hull Kingston Rovers 28-12 to register a first Betfred Super League win of the season.

Trinity had lost their opening six games but were good value for victory against opponents who finished with 12 men after Korbin Sims' late red card.

Tony Smith's Rovers team were chasing a fourth win in five games, but never threatened to build on recent positive results.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞



Fans are back ✅

Arona madness ✅

W ✅



A very nice afternoon at the MRS 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OYdIdex3sk — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) May 23, 2021

Wakefield only lost to Leeds Rhinos in golden point extra-time 10 days earlier and, boosted by returning stars Jacob Miller and Bill Tupou, they finally came good.

Trinity scored three tries and led 22-0 before Rovers notched their first points after 55 minutes through full-back Adam Quinlan.

A further score from Ben Crooks hinted at a fightback but Sims' high shot on Max Jowitt ensured Trinity's win at the seventh time of asking.

Miller capped a fine return with a 77th-minute try as half-back partner Mason Lino finished with six goals.

Jacob Miller played a starring role on his return to the Wakefield team

Wakefield dominated virtually from the start. Winger Lee Kershaw began a length of the field set by diffusing Jordan Abdull's bomb and almost finished it as Rovers' goal line defence was tested.

Trinity stayed on the attack and Miller's cut out pass sent in Kay at the corner. Lino converted from the touchline and the hosts led 6-0 after 11 minutes, with half-back Lino's 32-yard penalty for Dean Hadley's ball steal extended the lead at the end of the opening quarter.

It was a promising start to the pleasure of home fans watching their side at Belle Vue for the first time in 14 months.

Viewing was less palatable for the several hundred Rovers' supporters, especially when Wakey old boy Hadley conceded another penalty for a late shot on Miller. Lino landed a third goal after Hadley's departure with a facial issue.

Korbin Sims was sent off late on for Hull KR

Wakefield took a giant stride to that long-awaited first win three minutes before the break as Kay crossed once more. Crooks missed his one-on-one tackle with Tupou and the 2018 Super League Dream Team centre timed his try-assist pass to perfection. Lino converted too and Wakefield led 16-0 at the break.

Rovers roared back from 14 points down to edge out Castleford 26-22 last Monday. But hopes of another comeback were wrecked three minutes into the second period.

Kiwi international Shaun Kenny-Dowall inexplicably off-loaded into the hands of prop Tinirau Arona who ran the ball back unopposed 45 metres for another converted touch down.

The visitors were left to rue such shortcomings as they eventually fought back as Jez Litten and Abdul combined to send in Quinlan before the try scorer turned provider for Crooks to cross with 13 minutes left. However, Sims' dismissal by referee Liam Moore killed off the revival and Miller crowned a man of the match display with his try.