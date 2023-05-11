Wakefield Trinity 6-26 Hull FC: Visitors pile more misery on Super League's bottom side with third-straight win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player HIghlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC. HIghlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC.

Hull FC piled more misery on bottom-side Wakefield Trinity as the visitors secured their third win in a row with a 26-6 triumph at the Be Well Support Stadium.

Adam Swift's try and the conversion from Jake Clifford midway through the first half of the Super League clash proved enough to give the Black and Whites the lead at half-time, while Wakefield were unable to make the most of the opportunities they did create.

Carlos Tuimavave's score following a break from interchange hooker Brad Dwyer and Liam Sutcliffe's sixth try of the season, both of which were converted by Clifford who kicked a penalty as well, saw Hull FC seize control after the break.

Matty Ashurst's converted try with 12 minutes to go ensured Trinity would avoid being nilled for the sixth time this season, but it could not inspire a comeback as Super League's basement team slumped to their 12th defeat of the campaign, with Scott Taylor finishing things off for Hull FC late on.

Wakefield were without new signing and ex-Hull FC captain Luke Gale following his recent arrival from Championship side Keighley Cougars.

The former England half-back was deemed not ready to feature, leaving Morgan Smith and Mason Lino together in the halves once again.

During the opening quarter the sides went set for set, but the hosts could not translate their promising start into points and their indiscipline cost them in the 19th minute.

Adam Swift opened the scoring for Hull FC against Wakefield Trinity

Their concession of back-to-back penalties led to the Black and Whites working the ball out to the left flank.

Danny Houghton found Jake Trueman and he offloaded to Australian half-back Clifford, whose exquisite long pass sent Swift diving over acrobatically in the corner. It was the winger's fifth try of the season and converted by Clifford to put Hull FC 6-0 up.

Wakefield came back strongly as the first half unfolded and pushed hard for a try with Lino, hooker Liam Hood and second-row Kelepi Tanginoa all prominent. It then took a superb defensive effort from Trueman to keep out Wakefield second-rower Ashurst from close range.

Seven minutes into the second half, Hull FC scored a second try after a brilliant piece of play from Dwyer as the former Leeds Rhinos man embarked on a searing break from halfway before finding Trueman in support.

Brad Dwyer's burst through the Wakefield Trinity defence helped Hull FC claim their second try thanks to Carlos Tuimavave

Trueman's progress was halted by Will Dagger's tackle, but the half-back offloaded back to Dwyer and his lobbed pass found Tuimavave inside the right channel. The centre had time and space to dart past a clutch of leaden-footed Wakefield defenders and crossed the line for a try which Clifford again converted to make it 12-0.

At the other end, Trinity went close through Tanginoa in the right corner but he offloaded straight into the arms of Sutcliffe. Clifford then added a penalty after Wakefield were caught offside and Sutcliffe claimed their third try when full-back Davy Litten's short pass ushered the centre racing clear inside the left channel.

Clifford converted again before Lino's smart pass sent Ashurst diving over the line for Wakefield's only try, converted by Dagger.

There was concern for Hull FC late on as young full-back Litten, who enjoyed a fine game, was taken off injured and in clear discomfort, but veteran prop Taylor barged over late on and Clifford kicked his fifth goal from as many attempts.

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith was pleased with his side's work ethic in their win over Wakefield Trinity

"I liked our work ethic tonight. I thought defensively, we worked really hard in that first half.

"Wakey threw some stuff at us, but we just kept turning up. Wakefield are trying really hard and each week they make you work for it."

Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth

Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth said he felt like a 'broken record' after his side suffered their 12th-straight defeat in Super League in 2023

"I feel like a broken record and it's frustrating. We were 6-0 down at half-time, but well in front in terms of the play count and things like that.

"We're just lacking a lot of composure at the moment and that's something we need to carry on working on. It's just disappointing."

Player of the match Scott Taylor

Scott Taylor was named as the player of the match

"I really enjoyed myself. We needed to win; we've had two good wins but coming here with Wakefield scrapping for their lives and not getting too inconsistent with ourselves...was the big thing.

"I'm really happy with the performance, but really proud of the team. Defensively, it was unbelievable."

The Betfred Challenge Cup takes centre stage next week, with Wakefield hosting Leigh Leopards in their sixth-round tie on Friday, May 19 (7.45pm). Hull FC travel to Castleford Tigers two days later for their Cup clash (3pm).