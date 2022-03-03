Super League: Ash Handley's hat-trick helps Leeds Rhinos to 34-18 win over Wakefield Trinity

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos.

A hat-trick from Ash Handley helped Leeds Rhinos get of the mark in the 2022 Betfred Super League as they beat Wakefield Trinity 34-18 in Thursday’s West Yorkshire derby.

Handley's first-half double helped put the Rhinos into a commanding 30-point lead at half-time at the Be Well Support Stadium, with returning duo David Fusitu'a and Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon going over for tries as well.

It was a much closer fought contest after the break, with Matty Ashurst, Max Jowitt and Tom Johnstone crossing for Trinity, but there was no denying Leeds despite Kruise Leeming being sin-binned for a high tackle, with Handley putting the seal on the win by completing his treble.

The Rhinos secure a 34-18 win against Wakefield despite two late tries from the home side, the Rhinos are back to winning ways thanks to a hat trick from Ash Handley

🤝 In partnership #Anchor #ButtertheFoodButtertheMood pic.twitter.com/Q8eZR3X0Iq — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 3, 2022

Story of the game

The match was effectively over as a contest by half-time when the visitors held a 30-0 lead, but Trinity restored some pride with a gutsy display in the second half which saw them score three tries to one.

Wakefield's cause was not helped by losing influential half-back and captain Jacob Miller early on after he failed a head injury assessment, but they were already behind by then.

Returning duo Newman and Fusitu'a combined for the former to send the latter over for his first try in a Rhinos shirt after just four minutes during a scintillating start by the visitors in which full-back Jack Walker excelled.

Two minutes later, second row Gannon finished off a sparkling long-range move in which Handley was heavily involved and Wakefield had no time to recover before Blake Austin's delayed pass got Newman racing in for his side's third try.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Handley drives through the Wakefield defence for an impressive solo try for Leeds Rhinos in the Super League Handley drives through the Wakefield defence for an impressive solo try for Leeds Rhinos in the Super League

Team news Wakefield coach Willie Poching was forced to play back-row forwards Jay Pitts and James Batchelor in the centres in the absence of injured duo Thomas Minns and Corey Hall. Leeds were boosted by the return of overseas duo Rhyse Martin and David Fusitu'a, while centre Harry Newman made his first appearance of the season.

Martin was off target for the first time with the conversion but quickly made amends with a penalty to make it 18-0 inside the first quarter.

Up against more energetic opponents, Trinity could not get out of their own half and a handling error by debutant winger Lewis Murphy handed the next try to Handley on a plate.

When the home side finally made a break, through replacement prop David Fifita, the final pass went to Austin and it summed up Trinity's night as Handley came off his wing and scythed through a flat-footed defence for his second try.

Martin took his goal tally to five as the Rhinos led 30-0 at the break but they suffered a disappointment when Newman hobbled off just six minutes into the second half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Jowitt scores Wakefield's second try of the game after being on the backfoot for most of the game against Leeds Rhinos Max Jowitt scores Wakefield's second try of the game after being on the backfoot for most of the game against Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity 18-34 Leeds Rhinos scoring summary Wakefield Trinity: Tries - Matty Ashurst, Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone; Goals - Max Jowitt (3). Leeds Rhinos: Tries - Ash Handley (3), David Fusitu'a, Morgan Gannon, Harry Newman; Goals - Rhyse Martin (5).

Wakefield managed to tighten up their defence and pulled a try back after 50 minutes when Mason Lino's towering kick eluded Fusitu'a and presented a try to second row Ashurst, which full-back Jowitt converted.

But any prospect of a fightback was quickly snuffed out when Handley squeezed over at the corner for his third try.

As conditions worsened, both teams found it increasingly difficult to make much headway on the sodden surface and Leeds were temporarily reduced to 12 men when captain Leeming was shown a yellow card.

Trinity were well beaten but they had the satisfaction of finishing on a high with late tries from Jowitt and winger Johnstone, both converted by the former.

What they said

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Willie Poching was disappointed in Wakefield's first half performance against Leeds Rhinos and felt their discipline let them down after a 18-34 loss in the Super League. Willie Poching was disappointed in Wakefield's first half performance against Leeds Rhinos and felt their discipline let them down after a 18-34 loss in the Super League.

"The first half was disappointing. They were more aggressive than us and I thought discipline let us down a little bit - both penalty-wise and 'six again'. You can't give the opposition that many opportunities to attack your line and they took almost every opportunity we gave them.

"There are some lessons in that for us, but we saw a tenacious finish to the game and our guys stuck in the fight throughout the whole period of the game so that was pleasing to see. But we've got to have a look at our start. That's been an issue for us we need to look at."

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Agar said it was a 'step in the right direction' after Leeds Rhinos picked up their first win of the season against Wakefield Trinity in the Super League. Richard Agar said it was a 'step in the right direction' after Leeds Rhinos picked up their first win of the season against Wakefield Trinity in the Super League.

"I don't think we'll push the outside noise away just yet, but it's a step in the right direction. We showed good energy with the ball and moved it around really, really well, and played confidently in some tough conditions in the first half.

"There is plenty more in us, still some things to improve, but I'm pleased with the attitude the boys came out with in that first half."

What's next?

Leeds are back in action in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Thursday, March 10 and will aim to build on this win at home when they welcome Hull FC to Headingley.

Wakefield are at home again the following day and will host Super League newcomers Toulouse Olympique.