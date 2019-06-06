Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos: Super League team news

David Fifita is back in Wakefield's squad for the visit of Leeds

David Fifita is in line for a return when Wakefield Trinity host Leeds Rhinos in Friday night's Super League clash, live on Sky Sports.

The Man-of-Steel contender missed last Saturday's 48-10 defeat to St Helens in the Coral Challenge Cup due to an injury picked up at Magic Weekend.

However, that proved to be not as serious as first feared and prop Fifita is included in Chris Chester's 19-man squad as Trinity aim to get back to winning ways when Leeds visit the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Junior Sa'u is recalled to Wakefield's team as well after being cup-tied for the trip to St Helens, while teenage centre Jack Croft retains his place after scoring a try on his debut in that cup loss.

However, Danny Kirmond is out due to a head injury sustained in that game and Mason Caton-Brown has suffered an abdominal injury.

For the visitors, Konrad Hurrell makes his return to the Rhinos' 19-man squad following six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

He is joined by fellow Tonga international Tui Lolohea, who missed the win over London Broncos at Magic Weekend with a hamstring.

Another long-term absentee making his return to the side is Brent Ferres, who suffered a knee injury when the Rhinos were beaten 26-24 by Wakefield on Easter Monday.

Interim Leeds head coach Richard Agar is without Nathaniel Peteru after he suffered a fractured eye socket at Anfield, while Matt Parcell serves the first game of a two-match suspension.

Konrad Hurrell is in line for a long-awaited return for Leeds against Wakefield

Trinity have won both of their matches against Leeds in Super League so far this season, with the Easter Monday triumph at home being preceded by a 35-18 win at Headingley in March.

Wakefield could move into the top five if they win on Friday, while the Rhinos will be aiming to put more daylight between themselves and bottom side, the Broncos.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kershaw, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Junior Sa'u, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ashton Golding, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagai