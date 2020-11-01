Wakefield 18-20 Leeds: Rhinos keep Super League playoff hopes alive with tight win over Trinity

3:18 Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos earned a tight 20-18 victory away to Wakefield in Sunday's Betfred Super League Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos earned a tight 20-18 victory away to Wakefield in Sunday's Betfred Super League

Acting captain Ash Handley led from the front as Leeds secured a 20-18 victory over Wakefield at Belle Vue to keep alive their Super League top-four hopes.

Winger Handley, leading his side in the absence of a rested Luke Gale, scored two tries, taking his tally for the season to 20, and laid on one for his centre Liam Sutcliffe as the Rhinos secured only their second league win in five games.

Wakefield were on course for a fourth straight win - and their second over Leeds in four days - when they led 18-14 but hooker Brad Dwyer, one of three players playing their fourth game in 10 days, burrowed his way over for the match-winning try 13 minutes from the end.

Both teams showed signs of fatigue as the gruelling Super League schedule takes its toll but two 80-metre tries lit up a close-fought contest in the wind and rain.

Ash Handley captained Leeds in their tight victory at Wakefield on Sunday

Leeds hold for the win with a huge effort as a try from Brad Dwyer wins it for the Rhinos pic.twitter.com/TxFHoyFdab — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) November 1, 2020

Leeds coach Richard Agar fielded nine members of his Challenge Cup-winning team but watched Gale's half-back partner Rob Lui go off with a head injury before half-time and will be delighted with the spirit shown by his patched-up team.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester also rotated his squad, handing a debut to hooker Harry Bowes and a first start to front row forward Yusuf Aydin, but they had no answer to the threat posed on their right flank, where Bodene Thompson, Sutcliffe and Handley created havoc in the first half.

Handley supported a break by Sutcliffe to open the scoring on seven minutes and Sutcliffe's conversion put the visitors into a 6-0 lead.

The blustery wind caused problems for both teams but Wakefield winger Lee Kershaw kept his eye on the ball when he intercepted Jack Walker's pass meant for his winger and, after a juggle, showed a clean pair of heels to his pursuers in an 80-metre sprint to the line for his first try of the season.

Ryan Hampshire added the goal and was also on target after putting loose forward Joe Westerman through a gap in the Leeds defence for his side's second try on 15 minutes.

Joe Westerman's try put Wakefield 12-6 up - a lead they were good value for

Trinity were good value for their 12-6 lead but Leeds struck on the counter-attack midway through the first half when Handley picked up a loose ball 20 metres from his own line and fended off two defenders during a glorious run before putting Sutcliffe over for a try.

Sutcliffe returned the favour just before half-time to present Handley with his second try to nudge his side back in front.

Leeds went close to extending their lead when replacement Jarrod O'Connor was held up over the line and, at the other end, debutant Bowes was tackled inches short before centre Innes Senior gathered Hampshire's high kick to score Wakefield's third try six minutes into the second half.

Brad Dwyer's try with 12 minutes remaining was enough for Leeds to claim a narrow win

Hampshire kicked his third goal and Trinity held their lead for 20 minutes before Dwyer went over from dummy half for the Rhinos' fourth try and Rhyse Martin added the conversion.