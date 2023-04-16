Wakefield Trinity slump to ninth defeat against Leigh Leopards

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Full highlights: Wakefield Trinity 0-32 Leigh Leopards Full highlights: Wakefield Trinity 0-32 Leigh Leopards

Wakefield Trinity slipped to their ninth consecutive Super League defeat as they were thumped 32-0 by Leigh Leopards.

Josh Charnley scored two tries for the newly promoted side as they eased to victory at Belle Vue to pile further pressure on Mark Applegarth's side.

Wakefield failed to register any points for the fifth time this season, and the result leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Adrian Lam's men are eight points ahead of Wakefield after Sunday, with the Leopards making a good start to campaign, which has seen them beat world champions St Helens already.

Charnley led the way with two tries, while Ben Reynolds crossed over once and added eight conversion points as Leigh exposed Wakefield's lack of cutting edge.

The defeat leaves Wakefield four points adrift of fellow strugglers Castleford and Hull FC, ahead of tough matches against early pacesetters Warrington and Wigan either side of the international break.

In contrast, Leigh are looking up the table as they target into the play-off places.

It was the same old story for Applegarth's side, who started well but failed to turn promising spells of possession into points during the opening period.

Mason Lino, tirelessly prompting his beleaguered team-mates, failed to reach his own grubber, before Trinity received a warning of what was to come on 20 minutes when Tom Briscoe burst down the right but was penalised for a sloppy forward pass.

Jai Whitbread knocked on yards from the Leigh line, and Trinity were punished shortly before the half-hour mark when Charnley broke down the right and passed inside for the returning Gareth O'Brien to touch down.

Reynolds went over for a converted try of his own as Leigh began to expose Wakefield's weaknesses and fashioned a double-figure half-time lead.

Lino and Kevin Proctor went close for Trinity after the break, but their lack of cutting edge in their opponents' half was plain to see and many in the disillusioned home support began calling sarcastically for a drop goal to end yet another whitewash.

Charnley burst through the line before sending Lachlan Lam clear to touch down under the posts, then got on the board himself when he capitalised on a spilled grubber from Will Dagger in the corner.

Charnley quickly added a second and Joe Mellor also went over as Wakefield's resistance crumbled away on another afternoon to forget for the hosts.