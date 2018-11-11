Other matches

Sun 11th November

RL European Championship

  • Wales vs Ireland
  • 3:00pm Sunday 11th November
FT

Wales 40

Ireland 8

Report

Wales 40-8 Ireland: John Kear's side qualify for 2021 World Cup

Last Updated: 11/11/18 7:53pm

Wales coach John Kear shouts orders during practice
Wales became the 10th team to qualify for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup after they brushed aside Ireland 40-8 in Wrexham.

John Kear's men took the lead after four minutes when second row forward Chester Butler won the chase to a kick from Josh Ralph to score the first of his side's six tries.

James Olds missed the conversion but he made up for it moments later when he kicked a penalty, the first of eight successful shots at goal.

Rhodri Lloyd and Gavin Bennion added further tries as Wales led 20-4 at half-time and prop Ben Evans put the result beyond doubt when he went over for a fourth try four minutes into the second.

Wrexham-born winger Rhys Williams took his record try tally to 22 on the day he won his 30th cap to draw level with joint record-holders Jordan James and Ian Watson and Ralph also got over the line.

Scott Grix and George King scored tries for Ireland, who will have a second chance to book their World Cup place through next season's European qualifiers.

