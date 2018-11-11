Wales 40-8 Ireland: John Kear's side qualify for 2021 World Cup

Wales coach John Kear shouts orders during practice

Wales became the 10th team to qualify for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup after they brushed aside Ireland 40-8 in Wrexham.

John Kear's men took the lead after four minutes when second row forward Chester Butler won the chase to a kick from Josh Ralph to score the first of his side's six tries.

James Olds missed the conversion but he made up for it moments later when he kicked a penalty, the first of eight successful shots at goal.

Rhodri Lloyd and Gavin Bennion added further tries as Wales led 20-4 at half-time and prop Ben Evans put the result beyond doubt when he went over for a fourth try four minutes into the second.

Wrexham-born winger Rhys Williams took his record try tally to 22 on the day he won his 30th cap to draw level with joint record-holders Jordan James and Ian Watson and Ralph also got over the line.

Scott Grix and George King scored tries for Ireland, who will have a second chance to book their World Cup place through next season's European qualifiers.