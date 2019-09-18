Super League play-offs: Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers talking points

We take a look at some key issues and have all the team news ahead of Thursday's Super League elimination final between Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers...

Warrington's form a worry?

The Challenge Cup may have been secured last month, but Warrington go into the play-offs on the back of a dismal run of results in the league since the end of July.

The Wolves have won just one of their last eight fixtures in the competition, which has seen them slip from being in contention for the League Leaders' Shield to finishing fourth.

Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers Live on

Last Friday's defeat away to Leeds Rhinos saw Salford Red Devils leapfrog them into third in the final round of the regular season, leaving Steve Price's side facing an elimination game at home to Castleford first up.

But the win over St Helens, the dominant team in Super League this year, in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley showed the Wolves can match the best the division has to offer on their day.

Warrington stunned Super League table-toppers St Helens in the Challenge Cup final

That poor run of results is not playing on the minds of the squad either, with winger Josh Charnley putting it down to the sort of blip teams often go through during a season.

"It's just at the wrong end of the year," Charnley told Sky Sports. "Some teams have it halfway or at the beginning, but ours has just come at the wrong time.

"We're fully focussed on doing the job, taking each week as it comes, and hopefully in four weeks we'll be back at Old Trafford."

Watts can lead from front for Tigers

To get an idea of the impact Liam Watts had made at Castleford in 2019, you only have to look at his haul from the club's end-of-season awards night.

The prop picked up Castleford's player of the year, players' player of the year and supporters' player of the year prizes, the latter of those seeing him voted as winner by a record margin.

Liam Watts has been Castleford's stand-out player in 2019

Watts was also awarded the new Immortals Award, which this year was voted on by Castleford greats Arthur Atkinson, Alan Hardisty, Keith Hepworth, Mal Reilly and John Joyner.

The 29-year-old has caught the eye away from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle too, earning a place in the Super League Dream Team, being one of the contenders for the Man of Steel award when the voting was still public and earning a call-up to the England Performance Squad.

Watts continues to lead Castleford's statistics in terms of tackles and metres made, emphasising his importance to the team in both attack and defence, along with making more offloads than any other player in Super League this season.

1:52 Watch the video explainer of how the Super League play-offs will work in 2019 Watch the video explainer of how the Super League play-offs will work in 2019

Warrington's forwards will no doubt be wary of the danger Watts poses, while the forward is likely to play a big role in whether the Tigers can realise hopes of getting on a run in the play-offs and repeating their 2017 Grand Final appearance.

Suspensions hit squads

Head coach Daryl Powell is set to have his options in the Castleford front row weakened for this match and a potential second-round play-off game after Jesse Sene-Lefao was banned for two games

Sene-Lefao was handed the suspension following his red card in last Friday's 26-8 defeat away to Wigan Warriors for going in on the home side's Oliver Partington with his knees.

Powell is mulling whether or not to appeal the ban in a bid to clear the former Samoa international for Thursday's trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but conceded he will be a big miss for the Tigers.

"We'll have a chat about what we're going to do, but obviously it's a bit of a blow for us if he's going to miss the game," Powell said. "Jesse has been playing pretty well for us."

Warrington are without one of their squad members due to a ban as well, with recent recruit Matty Smith being suspended for the elimination final after being found guilty of dangerous contact in the 26-4 loss away to Leeds.

Previous meetings

Thursday's play-off encounter marks the fourth time Warrington and Castleford have met in 2019, with the hosts having the edge in the head to head.

1:54 Watch highlights as Warrington defeated Castleford 26-14 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in May Watch highlights as Warrington defeated Castleford 26-14 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in May

Two first-half tries from Jake Mamo set the Wolves on their way to victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in March, with Jack Hughes and Ben Murdoch-Masila crossing as well to secure a 24-10 win and condemn the Tigers to their first defeat of the season.

The meeting at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at the start of May produced a similar outcome, with the visitors emerging 26-14 victors thanks to two tries from Toby King, and one apiece for Mike Cooper and Ben Currie.

1:26 Watch highlights from Castleford's win at home to Warrington in July Watch highlights from Castleford's win at home to Warrington in July

But Castleford turned the tables on Warrington when the teams reconvened in West Yorkshire towards the end of July, triumphing 27-18 with tries from James Clare, Greg Minikin, Jake Trueman and Tuoyo Egodo.

Team news

Warrington head coach Price has made two changes to his 19-man squad from the team which were beaten away to Leeds last Friday.

Harvey Livett and Lama Tasi both return to the team, with Sitaleki Akaoula and the suspended Smith the two players making way.

Sene-Lefao is not included in Castleford's initial squad, although may well play a part if any potential appeal against his suspension is successful.

Nathan Massey drops out of Powell's 19 from the defeat at Wigan as well, with hooker Jacques O'Neill and forward Will Maher returning to the squad in their place.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Ben Westwood

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Jamie Ellis, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Calum Turner, Liam Watts