Super League: Stefan Ratchford kicks two second-half penalties to help Warrington defeat Hull FC

Stefan Ratchford kicked two second-half penalties to edge Warrington to a tense 4-0 victory over Hull FC in a try-less Super League encounter at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

It was hardly high-quality fare from two sides low on confidence and desperately searching for a win as the opening 40 minutes ended scoreless.

Ratchford's two penalty successes in the second half saw the Wolves edge into a 4-0 lead and Daryl Powell's men hung on in the closing minutes as Hull forced two drop-outs but could not turn their late pressure into points.

Warrington gave a debut to James Harrison, who missed the opening half of the season with an ACL injury sustained while still with Featherstone, and there was also a home debut for Thomas Mikaele after his arrival from Wests Tigers.

Hull started life without marquee half-back Josh Reynolds, who left the club during the week, with Joe Lovodua partnering Luke Gale in the halves.

The first half proved to be a cagey affair littered with handling errors.

The best and only real clear-cut opportunity of the half went Hull's way when, on 25 minutes, Gale looked a certain try scorer when he dived for the line but lost possession as his head accidently collided with Warrington full-back Gareth Widdop.

It proved to be Gale's last action of the game as the half-back was helped from the field and failed his head injury assessment.

Hull also lost winger Adam Swift in the first half with a suspected fractured fibula.

Warrington had their own injury setbacks as hooker Daryl Clark was led from the field for a concussion assessment after taking a knock, although he did return for the second half, while there looked to be a more serious injury for prop Joe Philbin, who was forced off with what looked like an ankle problem.

After a scoreless opening 40 minutes, the deadlock was finally broken six minutes after the restart when Hull's Jack Brown was penalised for offloading the ball after the tackle was completed and Ratchford was on target with a 30-metre penalty.

It sparked a good spell for the Wolves, with Widdop just collared after a George Williams break and Josh Thewliss held up over the Hull line.

The visitors had the chance to draw level midway through the second half, but Darnell McIntosh put his penalty attempt wide after the Wolves were caught offside.

As the tension rose in the final quarter, Thewlis had a try ruled out for a forward pass before Ratchford booted over his second penalty of the game to inch the Wolves 4-0 ahead.

In a frantic finale, Hull forced two drop-outs but could not find a way through a dogged Warrington defensive effort.

