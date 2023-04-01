Super League: Warrington Wolves maul Hull FC 34-6 to stay unbeaten in Super League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Warrington Wolves against Hull FC in the Betfred Super League Highlights of Warrington Wolves against Hull FC in the Betfred Super League

A dominant first-half display from Warrington Wolves helped them maintain their unbeaten start to the Betfred Super League season with a 34-6 victory over Hull FC.

The victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium made it seven from seven for the Wolves in 2023 to match their best-ever start to a Super League campaign, and the game was over as a contest by half-time as Daryl Powell's side ran in five first-half tries to build a 28-0 interval advantage.

The Wolves claimed tries through Matty Ashton, Peter Mata'utia, Ben Currie, Matt Dufty and Josh Drinkwater in a clinical opening 40 minutes with Stefan Ratchford kicking four goals. The hosts then cruised through most of the second half but added to their tally with a Matty Nicholson try and Ratchford booted over his fifth goal of the afternoon.

It was another disappointing performance from Tony Smith's side who suffered their fifth straight Super League defeat and they claimed just a second-half consolation try through Brad Dwyer and a Jake Clifford conversion.

Story of the game

The Wolves were without Sam Kasiano due to suspension and Daryl Clark with a knee injury picked up in the win against Castleford but Drinkwater returned at half back and Josh Thewlis on the bench, while prop forward Thomas Mikaele played his last game for the club before returning to Australia on compassionate grounds.

Warrington were quickly out of the blocks and had crossed twice within the opening 11 minutes as Ashton touched down a George Williams kick and Mata'utia crashed over from close range.

Another Williams kick produced a try for Currie midway through the first half to increase the home side's lead to 16-0.

Ben Currie celebrates his try with Stefan Ratchford

The Black and Whites had no answer to Warrington's outstanding defence and on a rare occasion when the visitors did threaten, they lost possession and Williams scooped up the loose ball and fed the supporting Dufty for a spectacular near-length-of-the-field effort.

Warrington claimed their fifth try of the half in the final minute when Drinkwater strolled through some poor defence and with Ratchford landing both conversions the Wolves were in total control at 28-0 at half-time.

Hull FC offered a little more resistance in the second half and Carlos Tuimavave had a try ruled out by the video referee before they opened their account on the hour mark when Dwyer scrambled over from close range and Clifford converted.

But the Wolves had the final say when Nicholson crossed nine minutes from time and Ratchford converted to complete a convincing win.

Matt Dufty races away to score a try for Warrington

What they said

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell

"The starts to our games have been outstanding, I think every rugby league team will say they want to start well and that's where your confidence comes from because chasing games is not a place you want to be.

"I think it's great when you know your team can go bang bang and score points and sometimes I would like us to be a bit more ruthless but that's an evolution of this team which we will keep working on."

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith

"We need to execute better to start with and we need to handle things better and cope better when things go wrong, we need to toughen up. It happens to other teams and they cope with it and we have to learn to cope with it ourselves.

"Our contact was a whole lot better in the second half, we competed in the ruck and scrambled well, so there are some positives to take out of the game. I don't think it was all doom and gloom, we just need to be smarter for the full 80 minutes."

What's next?

Warrington travel to the south of France on Saturday, April 8 when they face Catalans Dragons (5pm UK time). Hull FC must now dust themselves down as they prepare to host bitter rivals Hull Kingston Rovers on Good Friday (12.30pm). Both matches are live on Sky Sports.