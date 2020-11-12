Warrington Wolves 14-27 Hull FC: Marc Sneyd stars as Black and Whites book Super League semi-final

Hull FC's Marc Sneyd and coach Andy Last after their side's play-off victory

A Marc Sneyd-inspired Hull FC upset the odds to book their place in the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs with a 27-14 win against Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

A see-saw first half in the first-round play-off match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium ended with Hull leading by five points at the break thanks to tries from Bureta Faraimo and Joe Cator, with man of the match Sneyd converting both and adding a drop goal.

Chris Satae pushed the Black and Whites further ahead early in the second half and although Matty Ashton hit back for the Wolves with his second of the match, scrum-half Sneyd's nerveless kicking with a conversion and a penalty, plus a superb kick which led to Jake Connor's game-clinching try saw the visitors through.

Joe Cator grabbed a loose ball to score for Hull FC in the first half

England international Connor, once more revelling in the full-back role, helped lay on the other three tries as well as Hull claimed their first win of the season over a top-three team.

The Black and Whites only qualified for the Grand Final series after the league decided to expand it from four to six clubs but, after making the most of their good fortune, will now take on Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium next Thursday for a place in the decider, which will be held at the KCOM Stadium on November 27.

Andy Last's team were eighth in the table in September but they ended the regular season with three straight wins and took their new-found confidence into their sudden-death tie at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hosts Warrington suffered a blow with the loss of prop Mike Cooper, but Joe Philbin proved a useful replacement and, alongside skipper Chris Hill, helped lay a solid platform that enabled his side to dominate the early stages and carve out try-scoring chances.

Matty Ashton's two tries were not enough to help Warrington avoid defeat

Second-rower Jack Hughes lost the ball in Sneyd's tackle as he strode out for the line and winger Ashton broke clear only for the final pass to go to ground.

Hull deserved enormous credit for their defence and they went in front against the run of play in the 18th minute when Connor's cut-out pass gave winger Faraimo just enough space to cut inside Josh Charnley for the opening try.

But the game appeared to tilt back in Warrington's favour after they ran in two tries in five minutes to go in front.

Quick hands enabled Ashton to cross at the corner followed by centre Anthony Gelling demonstrating exceptional agility and strength in collecting a high kick from Gareth Widdop and forcing his way past three defenders to touch down for an unconverted score.

Chris Satae celebrates scoring Hull FC's third try

Yet the lead was wiped out five minutes later when Connor's bouncing kick went through the hands of defender Ben Currie and landed nicely on the line for loose forward Cator to pounce for his first try of the season.

Sneyd kicked his second conversion and added a drop goal just before half-time to extend his side's lead to 13-8 which quickly became 19-8 in the second half.

Connor was again the creator, crabbing across the Warrington defence until finding a gap for prop Satae to go through for Hull's third try.

The Wolves kept themselves in contention when Ashton took Blake Austin's cut-out pass to score his second try in the 51st minute and this time Ratchford kicked the touchline conversion.

Hull FC celebrate their victory over Warrington in the playoffs

But Sneyd put two scores between the teams with a penalty 12 minutes from the end and Connor made sure when he stole the ball from Widdop over the Warrington line to grab an opportunist try.

The Wolves were downcast at the final whistle, but they will remain on standby in the play-offs in the event of further disruption caused by Covid-19.

Post-match reaction

1:53 Man of the match Marc Sneyd was delighted Hull were able to prove some doubters wrong against Warrington Man of the match Marc Sneyd was delighted Hull were able to prove some doubters wrong against Warrington

1:33 Warrington head coach Steve Price praised Hull FC for their performance Warrington head coach Steve Price praised Hull FC for their performance