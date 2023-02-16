Super League: Seven-try Warrington Wolves storm to 42-10 opening-night win over Leeds Rhinos

Josh Thewlis dives over for a try in Warrington's Super League season-opening win over Leeds

Seven-try Warrington Wolves kicked off the 2023 Betfred Super League season in style as they stormed to a 42-10 win over Leeds Rhinos.

Matt Dufty set the tone for the hosts with the first try of the new season after just four minutes, and further scores from Josh Thewlis, Daryl Clark, Danny Walker and debutant Sam Kasiano helped them into a 30-0 lead at half-time.

Debut tries from Derrell Olpherts and Justin Sangare got the Rhinos on the board after the break, but there was no way back as James Harrison's first try in a Warrington shirt and Greg Minikin's finish ensured a comfortable victory for Daryl Powell's side. Stefan Ratchford slotted six conversions and a penalty on his 300th Warrington appearance too.

Having finished 11th in 2022 after being expected to challenge for the title, it was just the start to the campaign the Wolves would have wanted, while leaving last year's Grand Final runners-up with plenty to ponder after an out-of-sorts showing.

Story of the game

Warrington were utterly dominant from the start, with Peter Mata'utia almost slapping down a grubber with just three minutes on the clock before a brilliant switched pass from George Williams led to Dufty crossing for the opener.

Persistently pinned back in their own 20, Leeds looked desperately off the pace and a clumsy knock-on from their chief culprit Richie Myler invited the scrum from which Clark forced his way over for the home side's second.

Warrington Wolves 42-10 Leeds Rhinos score summary Warrington Wolves: Tries - Matt Dufty, Josh Thewlis, Daryl Clark, Danny Walker, Sam Kasiano, James Harrison, Greg Minikin; Goals - Stefan Ratchford (7). Leeds Rhinos: Tries - Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare; Goal - Rhyse Martin.

Clark turned provider in the 23rd minute, tossing a long pass out to the right where Mata'utia fed Thewlis to leap acrobatically over in the corner.

It was all too easy for the hosts as Walker stretched the lead to 24 points by racing onto his own grubber kick to touch down after Myler slipped as he tried to gather.

Kasiano made an instant impression from the bench, rising to gather a kick from the relentlessly accurate Williams and drop over, leaving Ratchford to knock over his fourth of five conversion attempts and take the half-time score to 30.

Sluggish and out-fought in the opening period, Leeds began more brightly after the break and finally got their first points on the board on the hour when Olpherts went over in the corner, with Rhyse Martin duly converting.

Normal service was soon resumed with the superb Harrison crashing over then Minikin also touching down at the end of a set that started when Leeds, once again their own worst enemies, gave up possession from a messy play-the-ball in their own 20.

Ratchford's continuing accuracy with the boot sent Warrington soaring to a 42-6 advantage, and despite a consolation try for Sangare, one more spill from a plainly-frustrated Myler completed a night the Rhinos will want to forget.

What they said

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell

"The first half was as dominant a performance as you'll see. In the second half, we got a bit loose and had to move a couple of players out of position, but it was good.

"We've got to enjoy that. There was a bit of pressure on that tonight and I thought we did well."

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith

"We missed the jump early and Warrington were very good. We couldn't find a way to keep the score reasonable and build some pressure back that way.

"I liked what happened for a good portion of that second half when we played well together and put a bit back, but the score was too far gone."

Player of the match Paul Vaughan

"It was awesome. Throughout pre-season, the boys worked really hard.

"After the year they had last year, there was an emphasis on having a positive start. It's a good feeling to get out there and put a good result on the board."

What's next?

Warrington travel to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, February 24 (7.45pm), with the Giants not in action in Round 1 due to scheduled opponents St Helens' involvement in the World Club Challenge. Leeds are live on Sky Sports on the same night at home against Hull FC (8pm), who begin their campaign against Castleford Tigers this Sunday.

