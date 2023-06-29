Warrington Wolves 6-22 Leeds Rhinos: Hosts fall to fifth defeat in six games as Super League slump continues

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos

Faltering Warrington lost again as Leeds recorded a 22-6 Betfred Super League victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

All the damage was done in the opening 15 minutes as the Rhinos crossed for three tries and raced into a 16-0 lead.

Winger Ash Handley scored twice in the blistering start and Sam Walters also touched down, with Rhyse Martin landing two conversions.

Richie Myler is congratulated after scoring a try against his former side

Some excellent defending in the second half and a late Richie Myler try helped them seal victory and avenge their opening day 42-10 humbling by the Wolves.

It was another disappointing night for Daryl Powell's side who started their Super League campaign with eight straight victories but have won just once in their last six games.

They claimed a consolation try through Matty Ashton midway through the second half which Stefan Ratchford converted.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The Rhinos started where they left off in the rout of Huddersfield as they scored three tries in a blistering opening to the game.

They were ahead after just six minutes when a super Blake Austin break against his former club saw Aidan Sezer send Walters over for the opening try.

The Rhinos continued with some enterprising attacking play which paid dividends again five minutes later when some sharp passing allowed Handley to cross for his first try of the evening.

And it got even better for the visitors four minutes later as more accurate passing between Cameron Smith and Martin gave Handley a walk-in try.

Martin was on target with two conversions to give Leeds an early 16-0 lead.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Things got worse for the home side when Sam Kasiano was sent to the sin bin for a shoulder charge but the dominant Rhinos failed to make their extra man tell as Austin had a try ruled out by the video referee for obstruction.

Warrington rarely threatened the Leeds line in the opening 40 minutes and when they did have opportunities late in the half they could not pierce a stubborn Rhinos defence or came up with a poor kick option as they trailed by 16 points at the break.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

With the defences very much on top in the second half the Wolves gave themselves hope of a comeback when Ashton crossed in the corner and Ratchford converted from the touchline with 17 minutes remaining.

But Leeds made sure of the win 10 minutes from time when Myler ran in under the posts and Martin kicked his third goal of the night.